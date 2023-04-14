Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is home to the biggest flagship Lakme Salon in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (/BusinessWire India): Hiranand Group leases 2500 sqft of commercial real estate space to one of India's leading beauty and wellness salon brands, Lakme, in April FY23. The Lakme Salon located in Galleria at Powai is its biggest and the most opulent flagship salon of Mumbai. The beauty salon was inaugurated with the august hands of Dr Niranjan Hiranand - MD - Hiranand Group and Mr. Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO & Wholetime Director, Lakme Lever in presence of other dignitaries. The state-of-the-art salon features thirteen hair stations, five skin rooms, three nail bars, five hand and feet stations and a separate make-up area to enable unrivalled customer experience. The Lakme salon will embody a world class beauty experience that corresponds to the lifestyle of the global communitarian at Hiranand Gardens, Powai.

Dr Niranjan Hiranand - MD - Hiranand Group opined that "Collaboration with best of brands that adhere to the ethos of 'Customer Centricity' is our brand philosophy. This brand synergy will augur well for Hiranand community with a distinctive experience and help deliver valuable customer satisfaction. We are truly delighted to house India's renowned brand Lakme lever to establish their unique flagship salon in Hiranand Gardens Powai."

Speaking at the launch Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO & Wholetime Director, Lakme Lever said, "We are delighted to launch our first flagship Lakme Salon in Powai, Mumbai. The salon experience and expertise, magnify our purpose to beautify the future. Experts from the backstage of Lakme Fashion Week, cutting edge looks, treatments and rituals from the best brands across the globe and AR/AI technology to help the beautiful citizens of Powai look good and feel great. Our team has worked hard to ensure that the design and specs of the salon are aligned with sustainability standards. We are fortunate to have Mrs and Mr Niranjan Hiranand, the founders of this iconic township, inaugurate the salon and be our first clients."

The salon is uniquely designed to adhere to our safety, sustainability, and government compliances to offer exquisite customer service. In order to enhance its customer experience and continually strive to provide Health and Happiness to its residents, the Hiranand Group will partner with top notch brands at the globally acclaimed Hiranand Gardens Powai township in Mumbai.

