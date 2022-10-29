Hitachi Trusts OneDios to Book Hassle-Free Online Customer Care Request

The concept of providing customer care services by brands to the end user was to build a prominent trust by aiding them in resolving any issues with the purchased product.

The after-sale service such as an active customer care service, is a practical approach to retaining the customer in a long-term relationship. Hitachi is known for its successful distribution and manufacture of consumer and commercial goods, solutions, and services.

To make Hitachi's customer care services error-free and flawless, they have partnered with OneDios. The duo pair-up has shown excellent results in Hitachi's customer retention chart.

OneDios- an ever-evolving online aggregator platform that has been providing its services to many popular brands to enhance customer care services. How do they do it? Well, they provide brand-authorized customer care services by booking the customer's appointment online in just 6 easy clicks. What else does this mean?

It means that customers need not hunt and call on customer care numbers. Yes, booking an appointment online through their platform will save the customer time and energy, which usually does not happen when trying to reach the .

The user also gets a confirmation mail about the booked appointment.

OneDios- #RequestKaroRelaxKaro, is an example of making the fullest of technology and digitalization. The foremost objective of this thoughtful platform is to provide a seamless medium to the public while making customer care service a smooth experience for them.

It has also taken care of the brands by taking the workload off their shoulders and expanding their bandwidth. OneDios is Hitachi's first choice when gearing up its customer care service and leaving no stone unturned in providing its customers with the best customer service experience.

An average household has around 8-10 domestic electronic items like refrigerators, air conditioners, water dispensers, etc. Naturally, getting these appliances serviced timely and regularly is a must.

However, the thought of calling a customer care helpline, waiting on the long IVR lines, and then connecting to an executive is daunting. With OneDios's strategic advancement in digitization, a customer can cut short all these steps by registering on the application and raising a request online. The best part is anybody can raise a complaint using their mobile phone.

To dwell more on the impressive range of services that OneDios provides alongside online appointments in less than 60 seconds. Keeping your invoice, warranty cards, insurance papers, & safer and more guarded becomes easy. The app also provides the customers with an option to upload these documents that is equivalent to the Digi locker.

Besides having a user-friendly interface, the app also comes up with the possibility of tracking the request status of any customer care service placed through the application. Now, the customers can check their requests on the application, enhancing the transparency of the application's functioning.

There are many applications on the App Store today. However, very few of them prove to be a gamechanger. OneDios has assertively claimed to be one of those apps adding valuable services to a broad section of the public. To back their statement, they take pride in the account of their happy and satisfactory regular users, which stands at 10 Lakh.

Moreover, with its inception in 2019 by Businessmen Nitin Chawla and Amit Sharma, the application began its journey with just a single brand availing their services. Today, brands like Voltas, Hitachi, Daikin, Pigeon, Samsung & more have collaborated with OneDios for an extended & smooth customer care service.

Ousting the traditional way of reaching out to customer care services, OneDios has paved its way into the daily life of countless users while also providing aid to big brands in easing their customer care services.

