HJ Group: An Indian blueprint for the growth of DRC

When it comes to development, an example shines bright in the Democratic Republic of Congo. An Indian entrepreneur who had set up his business in the African nation is pushing the limits to enhance the growth prospects there. The HJ Group, helmed by Harish Jagtani, has been significantly adding value to the overall development of the social sphere, local economy and manpower.

The HJ group had come in as the pioneer in multiple business domains in the DRC, and it has successfully made its way to the top as the facilitator of development and change in more than one arena. With group companies such as Modern Constructions, Serve Air Cargo, HJ Hospitals and more, the group has been able to make mighty inroads into the economic and social arena of the African nation.

HJ Group firms trigger growth in DRC

All its ventures have spurred overall growth across the DRC scape over the years. Significantly enough, the group has handheld the local population to be a part of the growth story, by providing vocational training, and hiring them in many of its verticals. This in turn has proved to be of much help to the local economy and infrastructure development.

It is commendable that all ventures by the HJ group have accorded utmost focus on providing vocational training, enhancing the means of living and adding employment opportunities to the population of the DRC, even as extending a helping hand towards better means of livelihood.

The realisation that the youth of the nation hold huge potential, the HJ Group has also initiated discussions with the country’s Central Government and the Youth Ministry to set up vocational training centres all across the DRC with the help of expertise and technology from abroad.

Further, the Group’s latest venture, Supreme automobiles, is bringing to the DRC a complete bus body building facility in collaboration with Mercedes, which will make it the first and one of its kind in the entire DRC. This, apart from creating added development options in terms of technology and infrastructure, it is also envisioned that a slew of employment opportunities would be on offer for the young people of the African nation.

Training the youth for a better tomorrow

Other ventures under the HJ Group are also concentrating on providing vocational training, improve means of living and more employment opportunities to the population of DRC. This is also being taken a step forward in terms of creating trade opportunities between India and DRC.

The healthcare initiatives have also witnessed much positives in terms of affordable healthcare, philanthropic initiatives and more. Over the past three decades, the manifold interests of the HJ Group in the Congo region have helped in the holistic and wholesome development of its personnel and also the nation as a whole. This is in line with the vision of making tomorrow better than today.