HL: Hair transplants are a life-changing procedure, says celebrity doctor

Are you tired of dealing with hair loss and thinning hair? Do you feel self-conscious about your appearance because of your hair? If so, you're not alone. Millions of people around the world struggle with hair loss, but there is hope. Hair transplant surgery is a safe and effective way to restore your hair and your confidence.

Dr Sah Gaurang Krishna MD (AIIMS, specialist Hair transplant surgeon (Award Winning), Consultant, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Medlinks, New Delhi talks about how hair transplant surgery can be a safe, effective and life-changing procedure for those who struggle with hair loss.

Causes of Hair Loss

There are many different factors that can contribute to hair loss, including genetics, age, hormones, and lifestyle factors. Male and female pattern baldness is the most common cause of hair loss, affecting up to 70 per cent of men and 40 per cent of women. Other causes of hair loss can include stress, nutritional deficiencies, medications, and medical conditions.

Is hair transplant the only treatment for hair loss?

No. Hair transplant is best suited to cover the areas which have gone BALD. for hairloss, non surgical treatments like Medicines, minoxidil, Platelet Rich Plasma etc are more suited. apart from medical treatments, having a good diet and a healthy lifestyle are paramount.

What is a hair transplant?

A hair transplant is a surgical procedure that involves taking healthy hair follicles from one area of the scalp (typically the back or sides) and transplanting them to another area where hair growth is desired. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, and patients can typically return to their normal activities within a few days.

There are two primary types of hair transplant procedures: Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction/ Excision(FUE). FUT involves removing a strip of skin from the donor area and dissecting it into individual follicular units, which are then transplanted to the recipient area. FUE involves removing individual follicular units from the donor area using a small punch tool and transplanting them to the recipient area.

Both FUT and FUE can be highly effective at restoring hair growth, and the choice between the two will depend on the individual patient's needs and the surgeon's recommendation. AT MedLinks, we have further refined the FUE technique and have developed our own way. We call it the PERFECT hair transplant surgery. We use ultra fine equipment, do not hold the grafts outside the body even for 10 minutes and maintain the perfect angle, depth and density. This gives the most natural looking results to our patients with almost zero hair wastage.

Benefits of hair transplant surgery

The most obvious benefit of hair transplant surgery is the restoration of hair growth. Patients who undergo the procedure can enjoy a fuller head of hair, which can greatly improve their self-esteem and confidence. In addition, hair transplant surgery is a permanent solution to hair loss, meng that the transplanted hair will continue to grow for the rest of the patient's life.

Hair transplant surgery is also a safe and minimally invasive procedure, with a low risk of complications. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, meng that patients are awake and alert during the procedure. The recovery time is relatively short, and patients can typically return to work and other activities within a few days.

Choosing the right hair transplant surgeon

If you're considering hair transplant surgery, it's important to choose the right surgeon. A qualified and experienced hair transplant surgeon will have the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve the best possible results.

When choosing a hair transplant surgeon, look for someone who has extensive training and experience in hair restoration. Check their credentials and make sure they are board-certified in plastic surgery or a related field. It's also a good idea to read reviews and testimonials from previous patients to get a sense of their experience.

At your consultation, make sure to ask your surgeon about their experience with hair transplant surgery and what type of results you can expect. They should be able to provide you not just with before-and-after photos of their previous patients, but also videos of combing, air blowing etc. and also the details of various steps to achieve the final outcome.

You are a celebrity surgeon. what does that mean?

I do not like this term. I am just a doctor who does his job with honesty and brings the best skill set for my patients. I am blessed with a great team and together we have been serving our patients for over 12 years. We are grateful to our celebrity patients like Virender sehwag, Gulshan grover, varun Verma, Rahul Makin to name a few, for trusting us and we are glad that we were able to give them excellent results. They could have gone anywhere in the world for their hair transplant but they chose MedlInks for a reason and that is High quality, World class Infrastructure and the best Skill set and technique.

Are hair transplants better in the West?

Absolutely not. India is the DESTINATION when it comes to hair transplant. Being a labor intensive and skill driven procedure we are best suited for this as we have an excellent team who are willing to work tirelessly for long hours and the high patient volume has enabled us to work on all kinds of hair enriching our experience and enabling us to give consistent results even in difficult cases. We serve a lot of patients from USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Dubai etc. they get the best quality at a better price.

How do you help the society?

We do a lot of charity cases. We do not charge acid attack and burn victims at all. also, 5 surgeries per month are done PRO BONO if certain criteria are met.

Do you provide services outside New Delhi.

We will soon be operational in other cities of India like Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, bengaluru etc.

Final thoughts

Hair transplant surgery can be a life-changing procedure for those who struggle with hair loss. If you're considering the procedure, do your research and choose a qualified and experienced surgeon to ensure the best possible results. With the right surgeon and the right approach, you can enjoy a fuller head of hair and a renewed sense of confidence.

