“Hmtv Naari Puraskar 2023: Celebrating Trailblazing Women Achievers from Across the Country”

Hyderabad (India), April 10: hmtv, one of the leading 24×7 news channels in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, recently organized the hmtv Naari Puraskar-2023 – a series of awards celebrating the contribution of women to society. The distinguished guests lauded the success stories of these exemplary women who have excelled in the face of adversities.

On Friday, at a glittering ceremony held at JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad, prominent leaders including MLC Smt.Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Telangana Education Minister Smt.P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and AP Tourism Minister Smt.RK Roja were the chief guests for the event.

Women achievers from police, agriculture, education, cricket, entrepreneurship, medical and health sectors were honored for their exceptional accomplishments. The Event was organized at JRC Convention center, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Event was Powered by KBK Group, Sponsored by Vasavi Group, Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy, Maestro Dynamics, RRR Projects Pvt Ltd, Thehansindia as Print Partner and Digital Connect was the Digital & PR Partner.

The event was a grand success with many people applauding the initiative taken by HMTV in recognizing women’s remarkable achievements. The awardees included businesswomen who brought glory to their respective enterprises through their dedication and hard work; public servants who dedicatedly served the nation; healthcare professionals who tirelessly worked to provide relief during pandemics; teachers who worked towards providing quality education to students across the country; athletes who made India proud by winning laurels for their prowess in sports etc.

The event was also graced by inspiring stories shared by awardees that motivated other women present at the ceremony to take up challenges and pursue their dreams without any fear or hesitation. In her address at the event Smt. Kavitha said that she felt inspired by listening to these inspiring stories of courage and resilience among women. She further reiterated her commitment towards providing equal opportunities for all women and encouraged young girls to pursue their dreams without any fear or hesitation.

Smt.Sabitha congratulated each woman for her remarkable achievements in various fields and wished them all the best for their future endeavors while Smt. Roja appreciated hmtv’s commitment towards promoting women empowerment through this event.

In conclusion it can be said that HMTV Nari Puraskar-2023 set an example of promoting diversity in achievements and gave a much needed opportunity for female achievers to be recognized on a larger platform which otherwise they might not have received. This initiative has been applauded by many eminent personalities from various walks of life making it an event worth remembering forever!

At the end of this glittering ceremony, even Hmtv CEO Lakshmi Rao was honored by chief guests for her impressive achievements as well as being the dynamic only woman CEO in Electronic Media Industry. It was indeed heartening to witness such an effort by hmtv to recognise these inspiring success stories of women!

The hmtv Naari Puraskar 2023 are:

Chandana Deepthi IPS (Deputy Commissioner of Police North Zone Hyderabad) Sheikh Saleema (Railway SP) Dr. Manjula Anagani (Gynecologist & Padmashri Awardee) Dr. Shanta Thautam (Chief Innovation Officer -Government of Telangana) Roopali Kiron (Executive Director – Suchirindia Hotels & Resorts) Jaya Vyshnavi Koppisetty (Managing Director -KBK Group & KBK Hospitals) Gongadi Trisha (Cricketer – Womens Under 19 World Cup) Dr.Ajitha Surabhi (Founder & CEO SAAG Infinite Creatives Pvt Ltd) Dr.Sapna (MD S CURE HOSPITALS) Kasturi Shankar (Actress) Asha Jasti Executive Director Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management Madhavi Latha Kompella (Chairperson Virinchi Hospitals, Trustee – Latha Ma Foundation) RJ Prateeka (Radio Jockey Magic 106.4 FM) Sravani Chettupalli (CEO & Founder Sravani Hospitals & Ayush Group) Mrs.Sangeeta goel (CEO Sanwariya Education Consultants ) Manjula Rao Jupally (Founder Chairman – SMS Group of Companies, MD, Andalu Ayurvedic Ashramam Pvt.Ltd ) Dr. Md.Fazalunnisia (Fertility Specialist & Clinical Director – HIRA Fertility Centre) C Prathibha Reddy (CEO & MD – Right My Property Pvt Ltd) SINDHUJA REDDY ESNR (National Coordinator – GURU KASHI UNIVERSITY) Dr. C. Jyothi Budi (Clinical Director – Ferty9) Roopa Laxmi (Actress – Balagam Fame) Dr. MINAL CHANDRA (Consultant Pain Physician Co – Founder & Director of Epione Center for Pain relief and beyond) Anupama Maddulury (Founder & CEO ANUPAMA MARRIAGE LINES) M.JHANSI (Vice President – Greater Infra) Dr. T. Annapurna (Medical Director and Founder of Arshi skin and hair group of clinics) CA Hima Bindu Myneni (Founder Director – Vasthralekha A Unit of L2H CURATORS PRIVATE LIMITED) Geethabhagat (Anchor) Dr. Harshitha Karthik (Founder & Director – HK Permanent Makeup Clinic) Eppalapalli Shailaja (Co-Founder – Editpointindia) Dr. Sivanagini Yalavarthi (Properitor & Clinic Head – Apollo Dental Clinic) Swathi Kiran (CEO & Co-Founder – Digital Connect) Nithanya Thotiyana (Founder & CEO – Nithi) Himansee Katragadda (Kuchipudi Dancer – NGO TheTemple Dance) Nallapati Rajeshwari (President – Vidya Educational Society) Juluri Dhanalakshmi Goud (Sarpanch – Forum State Women President) Swapnika Kovvada (Mouth Artist – Srikakulam) Bussa Madhavi Srinivas Gupta (CEO & MD – SaiCharan Media House) Dr. N.Anantha Lakshmi (Spiritualist) Vakiti Rajitha Reddy (Farmer)

