Holidays Crowd launches new global destinations in its Travel Calendar 2023, aims for 5 lakh tourists

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4: Holidays Crowd Pvt. Ltd, a leading travel company founded by Prince Mishra, has announced the launch of its travel calendar 2023, which includes some new and exciting destinations such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Europe, and Lakshadweep. In 2023, the company hopes to serve approximately 5 lakh holiday travelers from India to global destinations.

Holidays Crowd, a Noida-based international travel company, has expanded its wings to Sikkim and Bali by establishing branch offices to capitalise on the huge potential of domestic and international holiday travel by Indian holiday travelers.

The founder of Holidays Crowd, Prince Mishra, was bitten by the wanderlust bug in 2015 and wanted to do something unique and meaningful with his career. Mishra left his job as a Head of Operations in a private company to venture into the customasiable trips business for Indian holiday travellers to every corner of the globe.

Mishra never imagined that one day he would be handling large group corporate trips and arranging their travel itineraries and other arrangements. Mishra has booked nearly 5 lakh Indian travellers around the world since becoming a “one-stop-service provider” in September 2018.

Holidays Crowd was founded by Prince Mishra with the vision to provide an unforgettable vacation to customers at affordable prices. Mishra founded Holidays Crowd during his college days, and it was officially registered with the ROC in 2018.

Holidays Crowd works on a sole mission: to provide their customers with excellent deals and services. The company believes that customers are kings, so they strive to provide them with high quality services at competitive and affordable prices. They work at Holiday crowd not for the money, but for the smiles on their customers’ faces.

HC’s trips are known for their crazy schedule and top-notch ground services, which is why they continue to attract new customers. Their trips, for example, had a 100% fill rate in 2018 and 2019. Many trips had to be closed down because they sold out so far in advance. Even more so! An estimated 85% of their customers are traveling with family, many of whom are on their honeymoon.

Holidays Crowd is a one-stop destination for travel enthusiasts looking to explore and experience breathtaking destinations in India and abroad for a family vacation, romantic gateway, or solo adventure. It offers a variety of holiday packages that are 100% customizable to meet the needs of the customers, as well as an exclusive partnership with hotels and cab drivers.

It was difficult to survive the pandemic. Even though the travel industry was hit the hardest by the pandemic, Holidays Crowd did its best to serve the public, citizens, and their valued employees. Throughout this trying time, the employees remained committed to the organisation and overcame every challenge that arose.

Prince had no idea how this business would turn out when he first started it. However, thanks to his wise decisions and foresight, the company has grown to a family of 700,000+ and meets its annual goals ahead of schedule. This remarkable success is a testament to the entire team’s hard work and dedication, and it is an admirable achievement for any startup.

The Holidays crowd is a one-stop shop for all travel requirements. Holidays Crowd is a leading Inbound and Outbound Tour Operator in India, with expertise in Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, Andaman, Thailand, Indonesia, Bhutan, Nepal, India, and other destinations. The highly trained staff understands the requirements of modern travelers. They specialise in, among other things, individual or group travel, beach vacations, honeymoon packages, and incentive tours. Our expert team offers you the most cost-effective solutions that have been meticulously designed through extensive research and effort.

