Holidays in 2023 in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: As a travel enthusiast, you’re probably always looking for new and exciting destinations to explore. With the new calendar year, get ready for new adventures and start planning your next trip. Whether you’re interested in soaking up the sun on a tropical beach, skiing in the mountains, or experiencing the culture and history of a new city, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here is the list of public holidays that will come in the calendar year 2023, and you can plan to apply for leaves around them for a smooth and stress-free vacation. Happy travels!

January 2023

Republic Day falls on a Thursday, apply for leave on Friday. So you get 4 full days’ trip to plan, including the weekend.

Best places to visit in January

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, Shillong, Meghalaya

February 2023

18 February Saturday, Maha Shivratri, apply for leave either on Feb 17, Friday or Feb 20, Monday for a long weekend.

Best places to visit in February

Aizawl, Mizoram, Zanskar, Ladakh

March 2023

There are no long weekends in the month of March, if you are planning a trip during Holi 8th, a Wednesday you can opt to take leave on the 9th – 10th and the following weekend.

Other national/regional holidays:

22 Mar, Wed – Gudi Padwa

30 Mar, Thur – Ram Navami

Best places to visit in March

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, Murudeshwar, Karnataka

April 2023

Good Friday is on the 7th of April, followed by the second Saturday and Sunday. You get a full 3 days trip to plan your trip.

Other regional holidays:

4 Apr, Tue- Mahavir Jayanti

14 Apr, Fri – Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti

22 Apr, Sat- Eid

Best places to visit in April

Bikaner, Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

May 2023

May 1st is a labour day, it falls on Mondays, which is preceded by a weekend on the 29th & 30th of April.

Other regional holidays:

5 May, Fri – Buddha Poornima

Best places to visit in May

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

June 2023

There are no long weekend holidays in the month of June. However, Bakri Eid falls on Thursday, June 29, followed by a working Friday and weekend.

Best places to visit in June

Dhanaulti, Uttarakhand, Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

July 2023

The only holiday that is seen to be given is on 29 July, Saturday, on the occasion of Muharram.

Best Places to visit in July

Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani, Maharashtra

August 2023

Independence day is on Tuesday, 15 August so you can apply for a leave for Monday 14th and get 4 days long weekend.

Other regional holidays:

16 Aug, Wed – Parsi New Year

31 Aug, Thur – Raksha Bandhan

Best Places to visit in August

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Andaman Islands

September 2023

September offers us many regional holidays, but there are no long weekends.

7 Sept, Thur – Janmashtami

19 Sept, Tue – Ganesh Chaturthi

28 Sept, Thur – Eid e Milad

Best Places to visit in September

Kalimpong, West Bengal, Amritsar, Punjab

October 2023

Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2nd, Monday, so you get a long weekend starting from September 29-30 for a trip.

Other regional holidays:

23 Oct 23, Mon – Maha Ashtami

24 Oct, Tue – Navami

Best Places to visit in October

Agra, Utter Pradesh, Hampi, Karnataka

November 2023

The long weekend is during Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is on the 27th Nov, Monday, you can get a 3 days long weekend to plan a trip.

Best Places to visit in November

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, Gir, Gujarat

December 2023

This year Christmas falls on Monday, which gives us three consecutive bank holidays, as it is followed by the second Saturday.

Best Places:

Diu, Diu and Daman, Munnar, Kerala

About Writer

Purvi Patel is a passionate travel blogger and shares her stories, guides and travel hacks via mumbaikichori.com. You can also follow her on Instagram: @mumbaikichori

