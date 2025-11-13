Holistic Nurturing of Young Minds through Online Education

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 13: Among the pioneers of online schooling, Himalayan School, was established in 2023 at Noida. Within a span of just two years, the institution gathered momentum garnering goodwill of burgeoning number of parents and students, who have embraced the concept of online education. The Himalayan School truly reflects the new way of pedagogy emerging in the education sector accepting change that are global and futuristic in perspective. What makes the institution unique and why should it be a first choice is what Ms Sharmin Habib, Business Head of the institution shares with the readers.

The world underwent a tectonic shift in the way it functioned after the Covid 19 pandemic threw challenges never encountered before. Stunned initially, institutions recovered quickly to take charge of the situation. The education sector was no exception. It was shaken out of its conventional comfort zone to address its own set of challenges such as conducting regular classes so as not to miss an academic year. Institutions moved with alacrity to digital/online classes that encompassed a gamut of new approaches. This was a gap that spawned the concept of online schooling. The Himalayan School was thus born. It soon gained prominence by fostering a dynamic and enriching student life experience that extends way beyond the confines of a traditional classroom. Few more ventured into this domain, but the Himalayan School stands out for features salient to it, and found in none other.

A one of its kind NIOS (The National School of Open Schooling) and BOSSE (Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education) accredited school, and affiliated to Cambridge international curriculum, offering only IGSE, AS & A levels and not O level, Himalayan School meets the highest national and international standards in education. The curriculum is designed to enhance students' digital literacy and subject-specific knowledge to sharpen their competitive skills by encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving, and intercultural communication leveraging students with the knowledge and confidence to choose globally relevant careers. The online school is not only unique for its flexibility, approach and accessibility, but is also International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) affiliated. Some students of the Himalayan School are proud participants in national sports events. In addition, for holistic personality development of students, they are honed to enhance their Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Emotional Quotient (EQ), Social Quotient (SQ) and Adversity Quotient (AQ).

Today, the Himalayan School has embarked on an upward growth trajectory led by its Business Head, Sharmin Habib. A seasoned education and business development professional, she brings over 16 years of experience in early childhood education, edtech, and strategic growth. Her leadership, market insight, and commitment to impactful, accessible education as founder of Kindercare Services PVT LTD and I3 Education Pvt. Ltd., created a buzz in the education sector that success follows when Sharmin takes charge of ventures in preschool education and digital K-8 learning. With a strong background in franchise development and international business, including her role as Global Franchisee Head at K12 Education, the Himalayan School is scripting new chapters of excellence leveraging her experience and expertise. Giving impetus to the expansion plans of the Himalayan School, Sharmin has successfully forged hybrid campus collaborations with institutions in India and abroad including the The Kuliah Academy, Bahrain and an upcoming centre in Dubai to be announced soon. She elaborates, "In the hybrid campus model, theoretical classes are held online, whereas, physical practical classes are held on the campuses of partnering schools. We are exploring new geographies and in India, as well."

Sharmin Habib shares, "Among the unique features of Himalayan School is our AI powered virtual labs. Our home learning concepts has enabled a one-on-one engaging interaction between the student and faculty anytime, anywhere. It has addressed the dilemma of parents with transferable jobs or those working in global corporates without disrupting the continuation of schooling of their wards from grade 1 to 12. Our Cambridge International curriculum helps to instil the values of adaptability and resilience in our students. Since change is a constant, to stay abreast, we have designed our online education with an LMS platform for learning that embraces change as an opportunity to grow and thrive." She credits the school's highly qualified and experienced faculty for their adept use of various pedagogical tools and methodology aligning them with concepts cherry-picked from leading global institutions, for effective classroom learning.

Even as the unique online-hybrid school model continues to create a vibrant ambience of meaningful learning along with inculcating skills in art, culture and sports, the institution has been true to its foundational values including compassion for the differently abled students. To give them equal opportunities through access to education, Sharmin avers, "Ours is the only online school with special educators having vast experience for teaching students with special needs, who otherwise are mostly neglected by conventional and even online schools."

