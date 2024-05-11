Honoring the Heartbeat of Every Home This Mother's Day: Terribly Tiny Tales and Haier India Launch 'Mothership2.0'

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), the beloved storytelling platform, has joined forces with Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years, to launch the second season of its highly anticipated Mother's Day IP - Mothership. This year's campaign celebrates the ever-evolving bond between mothers and their children. From 'Situationships' to 'BFF Goals', Mothership2.0 is a youthful, fun and relatable campaign through which both brands highlight the story of how mothers constantly evolve and adapt to make sure their family's ever need is fulfilled.

Diving into the heartwarming journey of motherhood, Mothership Season 2, celebrates how mothers adapt and grow alongside their families, facing life's challenges with love, empathy, and a sprinkle of humor. At the core of the campaign is an Instagram film featuring Rukhsar Rehman and Devishi Madaan as a modern-day mother-daughter duo. Together, they navigate life's twists & turns, empowering each other along the way. The film poignantly illustrates a mother's instinct to anticipate her children's needs, mirroring Haier's diverse range of appliances, always ready to meet consumers' demands. In essence, the film showcases the special bond shared between a mother and her daughter, accentuating the everyday moments made smoother with Haier's innovative products.

Anuj Gosalia, Founder of TTT, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Mothership has become a beloved IP for our women-first community, and we are thrilled to partner with Haier for Season 2. This campaign is a testament to the incredible bond between mothers and their children, and how it continues to evolve in today's fast-paced world. We believe Haier India is the perfect partner to help us showcase how technology can support and strengthen these relationships."

Priyanka Sethi, Director - Head of Marketing, Haier Appliances India, said, "At Haier, we cherish the sacred bond between mothers & their children. We believe that for children, mothers are more than just guardians; they are confidants, companions, the guiding light that illuminates every moment with love and tenderness.

With our association with Terribly Tiny Tales we crafted the heart touching film for our consumers that talks about how every family is unique, so are our appliancescrafted with precision and innovation to cater to the diverse needs of modern families. Like a mother's love, our appliances evolve and adapt, seamlessly integrating into the rhythm of family life, making every moment in the kitchen a celebration of love, laughter, and togetherness."

Mothership Season 2 endeavors to ignite meaningful dialogues concerning the contemporary dynamics between mothers and their children, shedding light on the extraordinary resilience and adaptability displayed by mothers in today's rapidly evolving world. Through a diverse array of compelling content disseminated across multiple platforms, the campaign will delve into the intricacies of modern motherhood, encapsulating both the challenges and the triumphs that define the maternal journey in the year 2024.

