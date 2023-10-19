Hood: The Fastest Growing Anonymous Social Network in India, Launches a Powerful Anonymous AMA Series

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 19: Hood, India's rapidly growing anonymous social network, is revolutionizing the concept of online interactions and information sharing with its latest initiative an anonymous AMA (Ask Me Anything) series featuring industry titans. The initiative has been met with remarkable enthusiasm, embodying a space where curiosity meets genuine, unfiltered insights.

Hood has successfully conducted illuminating anonymous AMA sessions with illustrious personalities such as Jitendra Gupta, the founder of Jupiter. The momentum continues with an upcoming session featuring Karthik Reddy, the trailblazing founder of Blume Ventures, followed by engaging discussions with eminent industry leaders like Nitish Mittersain, the mastermind behind Nazara Technologies, and Aloke Bajpai, the genius co-founder of ixigo.

Abhishek Asthana, the Co-founder of Hood, speaks passionately about the project, "I believe the anonymity offered by Hood allows people to ask questions fearlessly and authentically, paving the way for powerful conversations and real, raw answers."

In a world where genuine conversations are often clouded by hesitations and apprehensions, Hood's innovative platform stands as a beacon of candidness and authenticity, allowing users to engage in enriching discussions and unearth profound insights directly from the realms of industry maestros.

Hood invites the curious, the seekers of truth, and those hungry for knowledge to be a part of this extraordinary journeywhere questions are met with honesty, and conversations flow fearlessly.

