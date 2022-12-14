How is quiet quitting impacting your business?

Events of the past two years have exacerbated some long-standing corporate challenges, such as a healthy work-life equation and putting the need of the self before the employer. This has led to seismic shifts in employee behaviour, causing the Great Resignation.

A PwC survey explained that one in five employees planned to switch jobs in 2022.

But, apart from the Great Resignation, companies across the globe are now dealing with quiet quitting from employees. For workers, quiet quitting is a rejection of the hustle culture and a way to achieve the perfect work-life balance.

What is quiet quitting?

The central idea of quiet quitting is doing the minimum necessary work per the job role. For quiet quitters, work is not the primary focus of life, and they resist putting in extra hours. They also have a disinclination towards going beyond what their position requires, taking up tasks that are strictly within their job description.

Quiet quitting employees want to set clear boundaries to improve work-life balance. Such employees fulfil their job roles but do not subscribe to the work-is-life ideology to guide their careers and stand out among their peers.

It can take different forms depending on the employee and their reasons not to actively participate on the work front. Some signs that are commonly associated with quiet quitting are:

- Arriving late or leaving early

- Lack of contribution to team projects

- Absence of passion and enthusiasm regarding work

- Lack of participation in meetings

- Considerable reduction in the quality or quantity of work being done

Reasons behind quiet quitting

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, productivity levels in the US h fallen 2.5 per cent since last year. It is the steepest decline in productivity since 1948.

Another study by The Conference Board found that quiet quitting costs US businesses USD 450 to USD 500 billion annually, which could be up to USD 1.5 trillion worldwide. The numbers are just costs that could be calculated. However, there are many intangible impacts of quiet quitting, such as low team morale and friction between teammates.

Some of the common reasons for quiet quitting are:

- To avoid burnout: For many employees, job-related burnout has become a common problem, especially for those working remotely. For instance, remote workers are logging in more hours than previously, as per the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). In such cases, quiet quitting becomes a route to avoid burnout, and these employees decide that they are not going to overwork themselves anymore.

- As a self-care tactic: For some employees, quitting is more about mental well-being and self-care than feeling unappreciated. Many employees are plagued by anxious thoughts regarding the work assigned, even when not working on it. These employees put other things before work-related tasks without feeling guilty.

- Lack of motivation: According to a survey by Pew Research, around 47% of workers in the US believe that their job is just a way to pay bills. For such employees, there is a lack of purpose or motivation at work that aligns with their life goals. This leads to decreased job engagement and a lack of productivity.

- Lack of growth opportunities: According to a Mckinsey report, one of the top reasons employees look for a change is the lack of career advancement opportunities. Similarly, a lack of opportunity can turn a diligent worker into a quiet quitter. If employees don't find room for professional or personal growth, they will feel demotivated and refuse to pick up work beyond their roles.

"When communication or collaboration breakdown because the employee feels they lack work-life balance, recognition, learning, visibility, career advancement opportunities, fair compensation, and incentives; they tend to adopt quiet quitting" - Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl

How can organizations avoid quiet quitting?

1. Ensure the team is adequately compensated

Any change in job responsibilities should be discussed with the employee, along with a salary hike, depending on the new role and responsibilities. Proper compensation ensures that trust between the employer and employees is maintained, and employees don't feel devalued.

2. Clearly describe the roles and responsibilities

A common complaint among workers is how they end up handling more tasks than they were hired to do. Therefore, it is best to be clear about role growth in the interview stage. Discuss the role with the candidate clearly and help them see it increase in scope that will accommodate different roles and responsibilities in the future.

3. Reward employee achievements

According to a Deloitte study, employees need to feel appreciated and valued in the workplace. It is one of the primary engagement drivers for them. By acknowledging and rewarding the hard work put in by your staff, you are telling them that they are valued. You also show that going above what is expected benefits them.

4. Maintain work-life balance

Burnout due to work is among the primary reasons people start quietly quitting. Thus, it is beneficial to implement a few policies, such as making after-hours calls and emails optional, offering time off, and encouraging employees to use them.

5. Create rapport between employees and management

Creating a rapport between the workers and their managers helps build a feedback loop. Bosses who are more than just authority figures inspire a stronger sense of commitment among their workers. These workers are more likely to tell their bosses about issues plaguing them at their job, enabling managers to resolve any that lead to quiet quitting.

How can Mercer | Mettl help?

With over a decade of experience providing HR technological solutions, Mercer | Mettl offers various ways in which organizations can plan and automate L&D programs. Experts have designed Mercer | Mettl's Assessment Tool. It consists of 92 questions on a 5-Point Likert Scale that assesses employees on six parameters and 18 sub-factors.

Some of the critical features of Mettl's employee engagement assessment tool are:

- Set difficulty level of test: Companies can set the difficulty level of the test as per their needs to assess candidates with different experience levels.

- Combine multiple skills in a single test: Organizations can add multiple skills in a single assessment depending on the requirement.

- Get a tailor-made test: If an organization requires a custom assessment, it can get created with the help of Mercer | Mettl's subject matter experts (SME).

Also, Mercer | Mettl's (VADCs) can help gauge an individual's skills, fitment and developmental needs in a company. VADCs automate the process using digital tools, helping organizations find high-potential workers, plan strategic employee development, and analyze training needs.

Conclusion

Quiet quitting can be easily countered by engaging employees and making them feel worthy. Creating a workspace that fosters collaboration and learning can make employees feel appreciated and inspire them to give their best.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor