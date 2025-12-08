How Omni Healthcare Florida Is Redefining Patient Access Under Dr. Craig Deligdish's Leadership

PNN

Melbourne (Florida) [US], December 8: Omni Healthcare, one of Florida's leading physician-owned, multi-specialty medical groups, recently announced new measures to expand patient access and streamlining care delivery across Brevard County. Under Dr. Craig Deligdish's leadership, the organization is accelerating its transition toward a more accessible, patient-centric care model.

Founded in 1994, Omni Healthcare operates primary and specialty care practices, urgent care centers, diagnostic facilities, and a cancer center, across Melbourne, Palm Bay, West Melbourne, Suntree/Viera, and Indian Harbour Beach. The group is known for its physician-led structure and its commitment to long-term continuity of care.

Craig Deligdish, M.D., CEO of Omni Healthcare has been instrumental in these efforts to modernize operations. He explains how improving access is a key priority for healthcare. "We need to rethink the system and provide prompt, coordinated. Patients today expect a frictionless experience," he said. "As healthcare providers, one of our goals is to remove friction from the system so individuals and families can get the help they need on their schedule."

Efforts to reduce friction include many new initiatives such as same-day appointments, extended hours at key locations, improved referral pathways between primary and specialty departments, and a seamless integration of in-house services like diagnostics, endocrinology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, surgery, pain management, hematology, urology and rheumatology. Omni Healthcare is also improving team strength at its urgent care centers to support walk-in demand.

Omni Healthcare has improved patient experience across its locations in Florida by offering better connections across departments. This is made possible with shared clinical information and improved communication flow. By reducing friction and fragmentation, Omni aims to shorten wait times, simplify follow-ups, and create a more seamless patient experience.

Industry observers note that Omni Healthcare's model is in line with statewide and national trends toward value-based care. The idea is to implement models that reward better outcomes rather than higher volumes of services. With a physician-owned structure and a broad geographic footprint, the group is positioned to make meaningful progress on these goals.

"Accessibility is not just about convenience," Deligdish added. "It's about making sure every patient has a direct pathway to high-quality care, no matter their condition or location."

Omni Healthcare continues to accept new patients across all its locations, offering services that range from routine primary care to advanced specialty treatment. With leaders like Dr. Craig Deligdish guiding the shift, Omni Healthcare is positioning itself at the forefront of a more connected, collaborative, and efficient future for patients across Florida.

