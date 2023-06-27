How Sachin Shah - A new age manufacturer is the partner behind making Freakins - a Household name

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Sachin Shah is a veteran denim manufacturer with over 25 years of experience in the industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering - Electronics and Communication from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology. However, he always nurtured an Entrepreneurial spirit, yearning to explore uncharted territories and create something unique. His love for denim and a keen eye for fashion led him to transform a small family-owned manufacturing unit into one of India's largest set-ups for high-quality denim production, establishing himself as an expert in In-house sampling and denim washing, elevating the quality of his manufacturing unit.

In his earlier roles, Shah started with a medical transcription business, and over time became a fortnight figure in the Indian Denim Manufacturing Industry as a Managing Director of Avadat Group in 1991.

Today, by leveraging his expertise in product development, embracing new technologies, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, he strives at playing a significant role as a partner at Freakins which is a home-grown denim brand that caters to Gen-Z women in India. He envisioned and groomed the brand to follow a 'Be Bold and Fearless' philosophy by making designs that are experimental yet are trendsetters. He nurtured the ideas and great concepts of the brand and felt it was imperative to show them the right direction and back it up with rock-solid support.

His Mantra of "Think Globally, work locally" aims at making young India more trendier, by providing them with the right fashion at the time and the right place. By combining product knowledge, a robust supply chain, customer insights, and innovative work models, he set out to help build Freakins to revolutionize the fashion industry in India. His ultimate goal is to make Freakins a household name for every young lady of the country.

Mumbai-based Freakins is India's own Denim Wear brand that strongly believes in being bold and comfortable. Freakins was revamped by Shaan Shah and Puneet Sehgal in 2021. Freakins boldly experiments in designs and materials and a singular thought echoes the brand philosophy - "Dare to experiment." Repurposing the staples made the brand enter the market with a new take on the iconic "Denim" for women. The brand aims to provide a constant variety in fashion and therefore releases new apparel every week. A Gen-Z focussed brand; the company has over 35+ categories with over 1500 styles. All styles are meticulously designed and manufactured in-house, and products are sold through direct-to-consumer channels and marketplaces.

