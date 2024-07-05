HSB Commenced 2024 Academic Session with Esteemed Guests and Engaging Orientation Week

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 5: Hari Shankar Sighania School of Business successfully inaugurated its Academic Session on June 24, 2024. The event, attended by distinguished guests, JKO Leadership, visiting faculty from IIMs, industry leaders, students, and their families, marked an important milestone for HSB. The ceremony was filled with inspiring speeches and engaging activities, setting the tone for the exciting journey ahead.

In his welcome address, Dr Gregory J. Dunn, the Dean of HSB, delivered a stirring speech, underlining the significance of academic excellence and personal growth for the new cohort of students. This speech, which resonated with everyone present, set the tone for the entire event. Following the welcome address, Harsh Pati Singhania, the Pro-Chancellor of JKLU and MD of JKO, delivered an enlightening inaugural address. His words of wisdom and guidance invigorated the new cohort, preparing them for their educational journey at HSB.

"The inauguration of this academic session is not just the beginning of another year; it's the commencement of a journey where students will be equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to navigate and lead in the ever-evolving business landscape," said Harsh Pati Singhania. "We are committed to nurturing future leaders who are not only adept at management principles but also at driving innovation and creating sustainable value."

The event was made even more special by Prof. Hans Bernd Kittlaus, the Chairman of the International Software Product Management Association (ISPMA), who shared a special message. Prof. Kittlaus provided further inspiration for the founding cohort, highlighting the importance of product management in today's dynamic business environment.

The formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks by c, followed by a networking evening, allowing attendees to engage and connect. This event also marked the beginning of the Orientation Week, a comprehensive program organized from June 24 to June 29, 2024. The week includes a series of workshops and CXO talks, designed to initiate the founding batch of students into the world of management education and the latest developments in the domain of Product Management.

For more information, please visit: https://hsb.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor