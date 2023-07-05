HSW Embroidery Machines Honored as the Emerging Brand of India at the Business Awards for MSMEs 2023

Mr. Tapan Kapadia – Director HSW Embroidery Machines

New Delhi (India), July 5: HSW Embroidery Machines, a leading provider of computerized single-head embroidery machines, was honoured with the prestigious Emerging Brand of India title at the Business Awards for MSMEs 2023. The event, organized by the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), recognized HSW’s outstanding growth, dedication to quality, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

During the award ceremony, Mr Tapan Kapadia, the managing director of HSW Embroidery Machines, expressed his gratitude and shared insights into the company’s vision, mission, and remarkable journey. He began by shedding light on the company’s origins and the driving force behind its establishment.

Founded in 2013, HSW Embroidery Machines set out to make embroidery a smooth and effortless experience, revolutionizing the world of detailed designs. Since its inception, the company has been closely associated with global suppliers and buyers, fostering strong collaborations while remaining deeply rooted in its Indian heritage.

With a solid vision to uplift small businesses and Mahila Gruh Udhyog, we embarked on this transformative journey,” shared Mr. Tapan Kapadia, the visionary entrepreneur. “Our unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction has driven our remarkable growth.”

HSW Embroidery Machines experienced a remarkable upswing in its performance post the challenging phase of the COVID pandemic. Despite the challenges businesses face worldwide, HSW witnessed a remarkable 8 times increase in revenue and unit sales. This exponential growth is a testament to the company’s resilience and commitment to excellence.

Moreover, HSW Embroidery Machines has expanded its physical presence significantly, transitioning from a regional player in South India to a national brand with a pan-India presence, now serving customers from Meghalaya to Manipur and from Rameshwaram to Kashmir. What started with 4 dealers before the pandemic has now grown to a network of 18 dealers, strengthening the company’s nationwide presence. Additionally, HSW has expanded its operations globally, establishing a strong presence in 8 countries, thus solidifying its position as an internationally recognized brand.

One of the most remarkable aspects of HSW Embroidery Machines’ growth story is its commitment to women’s empowerment. Mr Tapan Kapadia proudly shared, “Before the pandemic, we had 200 women utilizing our machines. Today, that number has exceeded 2000, with a goal to employ over 5,000 women by December 2024.” This commendable initiative showcases the company’s strong commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusivity.

Mr Tapan Kapadia stated, “Our goal has always been to create opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds. Witnessing the impact of our efforts inspires us to strive harder to make a difference in their lives.”

Listening to customer feedback and evolving with the changing times has been at the heart of HSW Embroidery Machines’ customer-oriented approach. Recognizing the importance of remote support during challenging times, the company introduced free video-call support and enhanced its customer care services, ensuring seamless interactions with clients nationwide.

As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, HSW Embroidery Machines reflects on a decade of progress and the invaluable support it has received from its customers and partners. “HSW Embroidery Machines is indebted to its customers and partners for their trust, which has been instrumental in our growth,” expressed Mr Tapan Kapadia. “With their continued support, we aspire to reach new heights and make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals across India, contributing to the growth and progress of our nation.”

Check how to use the machine

https://www.youtube.com/@hswembroiderymachine

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor