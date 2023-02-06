Hyderabad E-Mobility Week kicks off with India's largest EV rally

The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week got off to a flying start with 'Rall-E', India's largest electric vehicle (EV) rally that took place on Sunday. With the objective of showcasing Telangana's progress in EV adoption and promoting the message of sustainable mobility, the first-of-its-kind EV rally saw thousands of EV enthusiasts riding their electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and electric buses through different parts of the city.

Two separate rallies, one from People's Plaza and another from Miyapur metro station spanned the entire city and culminated at the Hitex Exhibition Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana said, "The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week is a great step towards allowing ourselves to realise that we have to shift to electric vehicles for the sake of our earth and future generations. It is happy to note that more people including noted personalities too, are shifting to e-vehicles."

"The government of Telangana is offering incentives and subsidies to encourage people to shift to e-vehicles. As a result, the State is not only seeing an increase in EV users, but also becoming a hub for all-round EV R&D and manufacturing," added Ranjan.

The People's Plaza rally was flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan along with renowned actor and writer Adivi Sesh and leading industry leaders including Vikram Garga, Group Head - Marketing, Apollo Tyres, Anurag Sinha, CEO, MG Motor and Pravin Swaminathan, Head of Business and Product Manager (Software), APAC Region, Stellantis.

The Miyapur rally was flagged off by actress Sreeleela along with K.V.B. Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail Limited, DCP Cyberabad and representatives from Mahindra, Hala and Neo Motions.

The rally also saw participation from various Government organizations and industry partners including, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Citreon, TVS, Ola, Ather, Uber, Gravton, Quantum, Atum Motors, Bud-e Bikes, Pure EV and Eto among others.

The rally culminated at HITEX Exhibition centre with a musical concert, wherein the crowd was mesmerized by enthralling performances by Band Buddies (formerly Rooh), Jammers Band and lyricist Krishna Chaitanya.

Many iconic sites in the city including the new Telangana Secretariat, Buddha Statue, Durgam Cheruvu Bridge and T-Hub have been lit in blue to commemorate the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

The Week will feature top global and domestic companies exhibiting next-gen electrification technologies, innovative products & solutions in the EV and energy storage systems space. The flagship event of the Telangana Government will be held between the 5th - 11th of February 2023 and will culminate with India's first Formula E race.

To know more about the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, please visit - www.evhyderabad.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor