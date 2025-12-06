Hyderabad to host 'Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025' on Dec 8-9

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 : The Telangana Government is set to host Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 on December 8 and 9, a high-profile event being organised with grandeur and on par with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

According to an official release by the Telangana CMO, the summit will bring together global leaders, industry giants, policymakers, academicians, and experts from a wide range of sectors to discuss the future growth trajectory of the state.

The two-day summit will feature 27 special panel sessions, covering key areas such as energy, green mobility, IT and semiconductors, health, education, tourism, urban infrastructure, agriculture, women entrepreneurship, the gig economy, social welfare, and startups. National and international delegates will present insights into sector-wise growth potential.

Speaking toover the arrangement, IAS officer K Shashanka said, "The Government of Telangana is preparing to launch its Vision Document 2047. The venue committee and as an MD TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) and Commissioner, Future City Development Authority (FCDA) and other team members, we have been coordinating for the arrangements at Bharat Future City for the last one month."

He added that the venue is ready for around 2,000 plus delegates from various parts of the world. So it is spread across an area of almost all 70 acres, with a huge parking area also designed for this particular event.

"We are making every effort to make this a seamless arrangement for the guests who are coming all the way for this particular event. We hope to see many big names. we want the world to know where Telangana is headed and what the action plan is for the next three years, where we stand from the last two years, and where we are headed for the next 22 years. So, we welcome you to Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025," Shashanka added.

A strong lineup of global and Indian institutions will participate, including representatives from the World Health Organization, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UNICEF, and major companies and institutions such as TERI, BCG, Micron India, Hitachi Energy, O2 Power, Greenko, Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, NASSCOM, Safran, DRDO, Skyroot, Dhruva Space, Amul, Laurus Labs, GMR, Tata Realty, Kotak Bank, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Deloitte, CapitaLand, Swiggy, AWS, RED.Health, PVR INOX, Sikhya Entertainment, and Taj Hotels.

The summit will also feature renowned Indian sports icons PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Jwala Gutta, who will participate in the Olympic Gold Quest session. From the film industry, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, and Anupama Chopra will speak in the panel discussion titled "Creative Century - Soft Power & Entertainment."

Talking about the summit, Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka said that it is going to be an important economic summit as far as Telangana state is concerned.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ministers and top officials across departments are coordinating extensively to ensure seamless arrangements and exceptional hospitality for delegates.

The Chief Minister has been personally reviewing preparations through a series of meetings to ensure the summit meets global standards, said the CMO.

A major highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document on December 9. The document outlines the state's roadmap to becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, with comprehensive strategies for future growth across all sectors, including investments, technology partnerships, and innovation.

