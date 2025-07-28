Hyundai Steel swings back to profit in Q2 2025, amid strategic shift to premium and low-carbon steel

Seoul [South Korea], July 28 : Seoul-based Hyundai Steel returned to profitability in the second quarter of 2025, reporting an operating profit of 101.8 billion won (approximately USD 73.6 million) and a net profit of 37.4 billion won (approximately USD 27 million), as reported by the Korea Herald.

The company's total sales for the quarter reached 5.94 trillion won (nearly USD 4.2 billion), marking a 6.9 per cent increase from the previous quarter. This growth was attributed to a rise in product sales, lower raw material costs, and stronger performance from its subsidiaries, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Despite sluggish global demand for steel in the first half of the year, Hyundai Steel is optimistic about a gradual recovery in the second half, supported by reduced production in China and stimulus measures aimed at boosting the economy.

The company also expects fewer imports of low-cost steel and government-driven recovery efforts to help lift domestic market performance.

To sustain its profitability, Hyundai Steel is investing in a hybrid production system that combines electric and blast furnace technologies. It is also focusing on expanding its range of premium steel products. Mass production of low-carbon steel is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with the goal of attracting new customers and strengthening its global competitiveness.

In addition, Hyundai Steel is increasing the output of third-generation automotive steel sheets and stepping up its marketing efforts, particularly targeting global car manufacturers in Europe.

A Hyundai Steel spokesperson stated, "We will respond swiftly to market changes by strengthening our high-value product lineup and investing in future-ready processes."

