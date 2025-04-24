IAFD Academy: Empowering India’s Creative Future from the Heart of Thane

New Delhi [India], April 24:The International Academy of Fashion & Design (IAFD) is redefining creative education with its innovative approach to fashion, interior, jewelry, and textile design. Located in Thane, IAFD is a premier institute committed to nurturing a new generation of creative professionals equipped with both vision and real-world skills.

With a strong foundation in design education, IAFD offers a wide spectrum of programs including Certificate Courses, Diplomas, Advanced Diplomas, and Bachelor's Degrees in Fashion Design and other related fields. Each course is carefully crafted to provide students with practical exposure, industry insights, and the creative freedom to express their unique style.

“IAFD was founded with a clear vision—to bridge the gap between creativity and the professional world. We don't just teach design, we cultivate future leaders of the industry,” says a spokesperson for IAFD.

🎓 Courses That Build Careers

IAFD offers dynamic programs in:

Fashion Design

Interior Design

Jewelry Design

Textile Design



Each program emphasizes hands-on training, portfolio development, and exposure to real client projects, preparing students to thrive in the fast-paced design industry. From trend forecasting and fashion merchandising to draping techniques and surface ornamentation, the curriculum is tailored to current industry demands.

A Campus Built for Creatives

Located in the heart of Thane, IAFD's campus is a vibrant space designed to spark inspiration. Equipped with modern design labs, creative studios, and technology-enabled classrooms, the campus fosters innovation and collaborative learning. Whether students are sketching in the fashion lab or building 3D models in the interior design studio, they're always learning by doing.

What Sets IAFD Apart?

Experienced faculty with industry backgrounds

Live projects and internships with top brands

100% placement assistance and career mentoring

Flexible fee structures and scholarships for meritorious students

Personalized guidance and small batch sizes for focused learning



IAFD also regularly hosts fashion shows, exhibitions, guest lectures, and industry visits, giving students a platform to showcase their work and network with professionals.

Admissions Now Open for 2025

IAFD is currently accepting applications for the 2025 academic year. Students can schedule free counseling sessions, attend trial classes, or apply directly online. Whether you’re fresh out of school or a working professional looking to switch careers, IAFD has something for every aspiring designer.

Location & Contact

Campus Address:

Vardhaman Industrial Complex, 127-B, 1st Floor, Near Hotel United 21, Thane (W), Maharashtra – 400601

Phone: +91 7718056514

Email: info@iafdacademy.com

About IAFD

IAFD Academy is a forward-thinking institute dedicated to providing cutting-edge education in the field of fashion and design. With an emphasis on creativity, professionalism, and industry readiness, IAFD stands as a trusted name in creative education in India.

