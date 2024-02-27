PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd, organisers of IBEX India Trade Fair and Conference, has announced the winners of the inaugural edition of the IBEX India BFSI Technology Awards. These awards are entirely dedicated to the Indian banking and insurance sectors and were held in Mumbai on February 22 at the JIO Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. These awards were held on the sidelines of the 11th annual edition of the company's flagship IBEX India Expo & Conference which is being organized from Feb 21-23 at the same venue.

Addressing the media, Pradeep Devaiah, Chairman & CEO, PDA Ventures, stated, "This is a very defining and proud moment for us to include the technology awards as a natural offshoot or synergic extension to what we have been promoting in the BFSI space for more than a decade now. In the following years, the awards will set hitherto unmatched industry performance standards for those who are thinking of rewarding institutions for consistently achieving technology and innovation excellence."

The award applications were judged by a pre-eminent panel of jury members who have several decades of professional experience in diverse areas of banking, insurance and financial services.

Leading public, private, cooperative and regional rural banks - as well as leading life and general insurance companies - participated enthusiastically across specific award categories such as use of technology, financial inclusion initiatives, excellence in banking innovation, insure-tech innovation, launch of innovative products, operational resilience, etc.

Winners include Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, South Indian Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, City Union Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Grameen Bank, Andhra Pragathi Grameena Vikas Bank, Bajaj Alliance General Insurance, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Magma HDI General Insurance, and Zuno General Insurance.

The awards collation and assessments were undertaken by Capgemini, the exclusive knowledge partner for the 2024 IBEX India Conference, Expo and Awards.

