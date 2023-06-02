ICA Edu Skills’ Division IDCM, Pioneer in Digital Education Witnesses Placements of 100% of Enrolled Students; Round-the-year admissions opens

New Delhi (India), June 2: With its foundation in ICA Edu Skills and an unwavering commitment to quality education and practical training, India’s Only Institute to provide training on Content Marketing, Email Marketing, Project Management, Customer Relationship Management, & Live Chat Automation – the Institute of Digital and Content Marketing (IDCM) is poised to empower individuals, transform lives, and shape the future of digital marketing and content creation education. IDCM has achieved a remarkable milestone with 100% of its students securing placements in prestigious organizations, namely Amazon, Moresco Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Analytree Data Solutions, Jaypee India Limited, Appiness Interactive Private Limited, Thatware, Right SoftwareWala, Abybaby Events Private Limited, Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd., Passionate Futurist, GrowthStudioz, and others. Now, IDCM is thrilled to announce open admissions throughout the year for its flexible training program, aiming to provide vocational and skill enhancement training to the youth of India.

Round-the-year admissions opens; apply here: myidcm.com

Key advantages & USPs:

Students are exposed to 100% practical training, paid partnership, industry exposure, case study-based modules, Grooming Sessions/Personal Skill Development Sessions, and more than ten live projects, giving them practical exposure to real-world scenarios.

One of the key advantages of IDCM’s courses is the inclusion of industry-recognized global certifications.

Students can earn highly regarded certifications in digital marketing and content creation, enhancing their employability and credibility.

Course details:

IDCM offers three comprehensive courses designed to meet the demands of the digital era.

The Diploma in Digital Marketing is a 6 months course.

The Certification in Digital Marketing is a 3 months course.

The A to Z of Digital Marketing is an intensive one-month course.

All three courses provide 100% live practical training, personalized assessments to ensure hands-on learning experiences for students.

Additionally, a unique feature of IDCM’s courses is the three-month paid internship, enabling

100% Job Assurance

100% Practical Curriculum is also offered under the ICA Eduversity Vertical at various universities.

Upcoming offerings:

IDCM has ambitious plans to revamp its course structure and introduce new-age courses on current topics like A.I., Freelancing and Performance Marketing.

By expanding partnerships with reputed universities, IDCM aims to broaden opportunities for students and enhance their employability.

The institute is also launching new centers across India and establishing a solid brand identity, further solidifying its credibility and recognition in the industry.

Incepted in 2019 in Kolkata, IDCM invites aspiring digital marketers and content creators to embark on a rewarding journey that guarantees job assurance, industry-recognized certifications, and invaluable practical experience. Through its comprehensive courses and flexible admission process, IDCM is dedicated to equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic digital landscape.

