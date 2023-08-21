ICC and NIUM Call on Cricket Loving Technologists to Compete in Next In Hackathon

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: The International Cricket Council (ICC), together with official fintech infrastructure partner and leading real-time global payments platform, NIUM, today invited all cricket-loving technologists to revolutionize the sport through cutting-edge innovation as part of the second edition of the Next In hackathon.

The "Next In" hackathon is a unique platform that brings together technologists from around the world who share a passion for cricket. The second edition promises to be bigger and better offering participants the chance to showcase their skills, collaborate with like-minded individuals, and contribute to the evolution of cricket in a digital age, culminating in the hackathon final in India in early November during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Through this platform, technologists will have the opportunity to develop innovative solutions that can elevate high-performance training, enhance fan engagement, and encourage mass participation in the sport.

This is an opportunity for the global community of sports and technology innovators, to create new and improved fan engagement experiences and facilitate the growth of cricket. Through the ICC’s vision for more players, more fans and more nations enjoying cricket, the hackathon provides a great opportunity to create more opportunities for fans to engage and access the sport.

The three tracks for participants to focus on are:

* Enhancing team / athlete training experience

* Fan experience – In stadium and at home

* Growing participation in the sport

There will be no limit to how many technologies are used for each track, but at least one of the below listed technologies must be utilized within the derived applications for the above tracks:

* Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning

* Fintech

* AR / VR

* Web3

* Blockchain

* Data Science

To register to be a part of the hackathon click here and express interest by 29 September. A shortlist of teams will be invited to build and present their creations to a panel of prestigious judges including hackathon ambassador, Anil Kumble at an exclusive event in India in early November during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. As part of the process there will be knowledge sessions with mentors and meetups in Singapore, Mumbai and San Francisco.

ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw said: "I'm thrilled to continue our journey with NIUM as we drive the intersection between invention and a collective passion for Cricket. Our focus on three pivotal tracks – High Performance, Fan Engagement, and Grassroots Participation – propels us into an exciting phase. With innovation as our driving force, we're geared up to enhance cricketing experiences at the highest level, foster stronger connections with fans, and nurture budding talent. We're excited about the path ahead and look forward to engaging with the brightest and most passionate minds."

Jeremiah Glodoveza, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing and Communications at NIUM, said: “The Next In Hackathon has become the showcase for the world’s best technologists to share new experiences that will advance the game we love. We’re proud to celebrate innovation in all forms, whether it’s on the pitch or off. We look forward to seeing how fans are envisioning the future of cricket, in what will no doubt be an amazing hackathon in November.”

Hackathon Ambassador Anil Kumble said: “I am delighted to be the Next In Hackathon Ambassador for its second edition. I believe there are many new ways of integrating technology into the sport, with data being a key part in how it will shape cricket moving forward. There were some fascinating innovations as part of the inaugural hackathon connecting technology and cricket together and I can’t wait to see what ideas will be presented to us this time around to help make the game more accessible and engaging for fans and cricketers alike.”

The first ever Next In hackathon saw 9550 teams from 113 countries involved, including 1000 registrants from the USA with the winning idea presented by team ‘Fanisko’. Their solution offered an enhanced live cricket viewing experience through 3D Augmented Reality, allowing users to play the game in real time from the comfort of their homes. The team’s solution was based on Web AR technology, which was integrated within the ICC app and offered in-depth player insights, bringing cricket spectators closer to the action.

