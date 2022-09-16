ICL Fertilisers launches  leaf testing lab and crop advisor tool to benefit Indian farmers

· Opening of the lab and launch of the Crop Advisor Tool for farmers in India

· The ICL Lab is located in Bhugaon, Pune

· IC Leaf – Based on XRF and NIR, this is a new age technology

September 16: The ICL Fertilizers leaf testing laboratory at Bhugaon Pune was inaugurated today by Dr. S.D. Sawant, Honorable Vice-Chancellor, Dr.Balasheb Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli, Maharashtra.

ICL Leaf and ICL Crop Advisor Tool were launched in the presence of eminent personalities.

Prof. Uri Yermiyahu, Interim Head, ARO Volcani Institute, State of Israel

Dr. Menachem Assaraf- Regional Agronomist Europe and Turkey

Mr. Sagi Katz & Mr. Liran Shmuel, Agmatix Israel.

Dr. S D Sawant, Vice Chancellor of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli, Maharasthra, shared his expert views based on his experience in Indian Farming and Farmers. As he explained, the Indian agricultural sector is changing, and change is the constant in life, so this new technology from ICL Fertilisers revolutionizes the industry in many ways. As well, I encourage my Farmer friends to utilize this innovative technology to test their and to use crop advisory tools as well. I am certain that this will open up a whole new horizon for all of my farmer friends in India, and they will benefit from it for their sustainable future. ICL Fertiliser deserves a lot of credit for this new technology, and I hope they will be able to develop more products that are unique to Indian farming in the future.”

What is ICL Leaf and Crop Advisor?

Based on XRF (X-ray Fluorescence) & NIR (Near Infrared Spectroscopy), ICLeaf is an innovative technology that removes the need for chemicals and uses X-rays to measure nutrients in leaves, petioles, and soil. Using this technology, one can perform qualitative as well as quantitative nutrient analysis. A technique called XRF & NIR is used for determining the elemental composition of a sample without requiring any type of wet chemistry.

The ICL CROP ADVISOR helps us get crop yields targeted based on water and leaf petiole analysis, and helps us meet crop nutrient requirements based on growth stage.

Prof. Uri Yermiyahu, Interim Head, ARO Volcani Institute, State of Israel said “ICL’s vision is to develop innovative products and impactful solutions to meet all life stages and transform the world for a healthier and sustainable future to make an impact in the world of food, agriculture, and industrial products and advance humanity for a sustainable future.”

