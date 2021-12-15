ICSE semester 2 board exams finishes tomorrow: Key preparation steps for term 2 readiness

CISCE semester 1 exam has come to an end and it's time for the students to stay ahead in preparation for the semester 2 examination.

To start with the preparation for semester 2 exams, it is very essential to know some of the important key points and key dates about the CISCE semester 2 board exams.

Students can plan their preparation in a step-wise fashion to excel in their 2022 board exams.

Below is the complete plan for the students of CISCE to plan their preparation for semester 2 board exams.

1. Know the syllabus and exam pattern

Students need to know the bifurcated syllabus for their semester 2 examinations. The syllabus is already provided on the official website of CISCE.

Students can check the syllabus for the semester 2 examination. The examination will commence in March or April 2022. And the mode of exams will be based upon the current situation of Covid-19 at that time.

The section-wise division of the chapters is already discussed on the official website of CISCE. Students can check the website to get familiar with the exam pattern and work in that direction only.

2. Start from the beginning

Students should start preparing for their semester 2 exams from the very beginning. If the syllabus is not started well in time, then they need to face a lot of hectic schedules.

So, to avoid any such situations in the future, students should design a meticulous study plan for their preparation and work accordingly.

3. Start with the Question Banks

Students think that question banks are meant for the after preparation things, but it is not the case. Question Banks are made to help students throughout their preparation journey.

The question banks have all the important questions of the chapter students wish to study. And in addition to that, all the important questions as per the examination point of view are discussed in these question banks.

Students will get a fair chance to make their concepts crystal clear with these question banks.

4. Indulge in practice sessions

Once the students are done with the preparation of semester 2 exams. It is very important to check the preparation levels for the students. Students can get the sample papers or the mock tests.

These can help the students to find their strengths and weakness well in time before the commencement of the exams. And give a fair opportunity to the students to work in that direction.

5. Know the goals

Students should make their goals clear about the board exams. Once they have well-defined goals, they know the direction they want to go.

This will help them to make a preparation plan accordingly to achieve those goals.

Final Thoughts

Students can prepare for the semester 2 CISCE board exams by working with this above-mentioned preparation plan.

If the students start preparing for the semester 2 exams from the beginning then, they can easily excel with good scores.

For further updates about the syllabus and the exam pattern, students should regularly check the official website.

