IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces UPI Services for NRI Customers Across 12 Countries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: IDFC FIRST Bank today announced that Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers of the bank can now make UPI payments using their international mobile numbers. NRIs can now make real-time UPI payments from their NRE or NRO accounts with IDFC FIRST Bank through the Bank's mobile application, without incurring any charges. Additionally, they have the flexibility to link their IDFC FIRST Bank accounts to other UPI-enabled applications. This facility is available to all IDFC FIRST Bank NRI customers from 12 countries Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the USA - for INR-denominated transactions within India.

With this new feature, IDFC FIRST Bank has seamlessly integrated UPI payments into its digital banking platform for NRIs, enhancing convenience and accessibility. The NRI customers can now send and receive money instantly using QR codes, UPI IDs, or mobile numbers. This allows the Bank to empower its NRI customers to manage their finances with the same ease and security as domestic customers.

Key Benefits:

* No Indian SIM Required: Use your international mobile number linked with NRE/NRO account

* Instant Transactions: Send & receive money or pay bills using QR codes/ UPI IDs/ mobile number

* Zero Transaction Fees: Enjoy UPI payments without incurring any charges.

* Secure and Reliable: Enjoy the same level of security standards as domestic UPI

Ashish Singh, Head Retail Liabilities, "Our vision has always been to simplify and enhance banking, making it accessible no matter where our customers are located. The launch of UPI services on international mobile numbers is a testament to our commitment to innovation, and catering to the unique needs of the NRI diaspora."

NRIs can use the UPI facility even while being abroad, provided the payments are for transactions within India. Such transactions do not attract any foreign exchange charges.

3 Simple Steps to enable UPI Transactions and make payments:

Step 1: Login to the IDFC FIRST Bank app and click 'PAY'

Step 2: Link Bank Account

Step 3: Create UPI ID to start making payments.

About the Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank is a fast growing, new age Private Sector Bank created in India with a vision of building a world-class Bank in India, focused on Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking. The Bank has 35.5 million live customers, a customer deposit base of Rs. 2,42,543 crores and loans and advances of Rs. 2,41,926 crores, spread over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages across India. It has 1,002 branches but is built as a digital first Bank in scale, scope, and approach.

Its customer deposits are growing at 25.2% YoY and Loans & Advances growing by 20.4% YoY (March 31, 2025) based on friendly user digital interface, ethical approach, customer friendly products, strong brand, and high corporate governance. Its technology stack is built on advanced technology using cloud native experience layer, microservices led architecture, and powered by advanced data platform, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence.

Its mobile App is rated 4.9 on Google Playstore with 30 million downloads and 1.7 million ratings and 4.8 on Appstore with 1.86 lakh downloads and 1.5 lakh ratings. The App is rated #1 in India and #4 App in the world by The Forrester Digital Experience Review™: Global Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2024 for prioritising Customers' financial well-being, comprehensive suite of financial management features, and personalized financial insights, providing educational resources and expert guidance through its Financial Wellness Corner and IDFC First Academy.

The 7 Core Principles of IDFC FIRST Bank

1. Vision: Building a world-class Bank in India, focused on Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking.

2. Universal Bank: IDFC FIRST Bank is a Universal Bank, offering a comprehensive range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions.

3. Ethical Banking: The Bank adheres to a "Near and Dear" test, ensuring its products are so customer-friendly that employees can confidently recommend them to loved ones. The Bank is committed to doing right by customers even when no one is watching and believes that income earned unethically is not worth earning.

So, the Bank has simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers and offers "ZERO FEE Banking" on all savings account services, including SMS alerts, IMPS, RTGS, NEFT, cash deposits, non-home branch access, ATM withdrawals, cheque books, Demand Drafts, Pay Orders, duplicate statements, and other commonly charged services. It is the first and only bank in India to do so.

4. Customer Friendly Banking: IDFC FIRST Bank credits interest monthly on savings accounts. For credit cards, it offers lifetime-free cards with no minimum spend conditions, non-expiring reward points, zero interest on ATM cash withdrawals, and dynamic low APR. Any applicable fees are transparent and clearly explained.

5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across mobile, branch, internet banking, call centres, and relationship managers.

6. Social Good Banking: The Bank is financially inclusive with high asset quality. It has financed over 38 million customers, including 16 million lifestyle improvement loans, 15 million loans to 4.3 million women entrepreneurs, 6.5 million vehicle loans, 1 million sanitation loans, 1 million livelihood loans, 300,000 SME loans, and 100,000 home loans.

7. ESG: The Bank holds high ESG scores, reflecting its commitment to financial inclusion and social responsibility.

