IEM Quantum Computing Lab Set Up at 10 Crores

New Delhi [India], April 29: Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, launched the Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computing to take a significant leap towards technological innovation. IEM's investment of 10 crores in launching this aims to empower students and researchers and pave the way for a quantum computing-driven future. This investment is part of the 600 crores commitment announced at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which will eventually help shape tomorrow's world.

Quantum computing is a supercharged version of regular computers, which usually use "bits" that are either a 0 or a 1. But in quantum computing, it uses qubits, which can be both 0 and 1 at the same time. This special ability makes quantum computers incredibly powerful, and for that reason, they can solve difficult problems much faster than regular computers. This new technology has huge potential, and it could change the way we find new medicines, manage supply chains, and keep our digital information safe. Quantum computing might even help machines think more like humans, making them smarter and faster than ever before. It is like opening a door to a whole new world of possibilities in science and technology.

At the core of the Center of Excellence lies a commitment to develop research across various domains of quantum computing. From Quantum Information Processing to Quantum Machine Learning, Quantum Algorithms, and Quantum Cryptography, the center will explore the vast potential of quantum computing applications. To generate research endeavours, the center has secured membership in the IBM Quantum Network, providing access to state-of-the-art Quantum platforms such as IBM-Sherbrooke and IBM Brisbane infrastructure, boasting 127 Quibits and a Circuit Layer Operations per Second (CLOPS) of 5K.

The processing power of these quantum platforms is overwhelming, with capabilities surpassing those of classical computers by a factor of 100 million. Tasks that would take classical computers 10,000 years to complete can now be processed in a mere 200 seconds. Programming is facilitated through Qiskit and QASM software, along with cloud computing. Additionally, the center will leverage the Advanced Density Matrix Simulator from AWS Braket, offering pioneering resources and access to quantum computing platforms, enabling researchers to delve deeper into the complexities of quantum phenomena.

The establishment of the Center of Excellence for Quantum Computing at IEM marks a seminal moment in the technological landscape. Through this center, the students will have the opportunity for hands-on learning and will gain invaluable practical experience in utilising quantum algorithms and programming languages. They will also get research opportunities to collaborate with leading experts in the field, contributing to groundbreaking research projects. It will also help them in their career advancement in the fields of academia, industry, and research institutions.

Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM and UEM, expressed his enthusiasm and said that their new Quantum Computing Center of Excellence and Quantum Computing Laboratory in Kolkata represented a significant investment of approximately Rs 10 Crores. The new Quantum Computing Laboratory aims to train approximately 2000 technology students annually. Moreover, the Center of Excellence will support over 200 researchers from West Bengal in achieving breakthroughs in quantum computing applications. With experts and advisors from various IITs, NITs, and foreign universities boasting over 100 years of combined experience in the quantum computing domain, they were all set to make significant steps in this transformative field. The inauguration of the Center of Excellence for Quantum Computing at IEM marked a turning moment, ushering in a new era of technological innovation and scientific discovery.

