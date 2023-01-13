IFBC's Dancers along with their Artistic Director, Fernando Aguilera, welcomed 2023 with a magnificent dance performance

In an endeavor to zealously welcome 2023, Fernando Aguilera, the Artistic Director of IFBC along with its professional dance troupe delivered a magnificent and breathtaking dance performance at The Railway Club, S P Marg Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on the New Year's Eve.

With their outstanding dance performance on New Year's Eve, the IFBC dancers continued to capture the audience's hearts and leave them enthralled. Along with the dance performance, the event featured wonderful cuisine, live music from the popular 'Pallavi Baberwal band, and a nightlong DJ to keep the celebrant's spirits high.

The sparkling performers of the event, Shivam Chauhan, Nisha Rawat, Love Kotiya, and the Artistic Director of IFBC himself set the stage ablaze with their exceptional dance performance. The crowd was spellbound by the magic of the Vaganova technique and Bollywood fusion. Shivam Chauhan, a former student of IFBC is now a renowned choreographer and the Director of Shivam Chauhan Dance Company.

Sharing his thoughts on the success of the event, Aguilera said, "With a new year comes new beginnings and an optimistic view of the future. Since it signals a fresh start while leaving the previous year and its memories behind, it tends to bring happiness into people's life. We at IFBC were incredibly happy to perform for the audience on the new year eve, enliven their evening, and successfully delivered them an unforgettable experience."

With a mission to promote classical ballet in India, Fernando Aguilera, together with producer, Rafi khan founded the Imperial Fernando Ballet Company, popularly known as IFBC, in 1996. As the Artistic Director of IFBC, Aguilera has significantly contributed to the company's success. His talent, perseverance, and dedication transformed IFBC into an internationally renowned dance academy.

To see the dance video, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm5buIKpfDm/

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor