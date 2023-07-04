IFFCO forays into agri-drones through 'IFFCO Kisan Drone'

New Delhi [India], July 4 : IFFCO has launched a massive nationwide campaign for procuring 2500 unites of "IFFCO Kisan Drones" as spray solutions for spraying its revolutionary products Nano Urea and Nano DAP inspired by PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi.'

This addition of Kisan Drones will lead to the development of around 5,000 rural entrepreneurs that are identified by IFFCO to be trained for spraying drones.

It is being seen as a huge step for the upliftment of the rural economy and also as a step towards Sustainable Agriculture and Holistic Cooperative development.

To access the technical capabilities, manufacturing capacity, manufacturing process, quality processes, training curriculum, and infrastructure, the IFFCO management has hired a reputed consultant Drone Federation of India, New Delhi.

Drone Federation of India evaluated the specifications and mentioned that the technical specifications of agri drones being procured by IFFCO for a spray of Nano fertilizers are in accordance with industry standards.

One drone is expected to cover 20 acres per day for spraying IFFCO Nano fertiliser, WSF, Bio-stimulants like Sagarika, Agro-chemicals, etc. with backup.

IFFCO said it will procure 2500 electric three-wheelers (loader type) under L-5 category Electric Vehicle 3 Wheelers to carry the drones to the farmers' field along with the Nano fertilisers and associated utilities.

These EV three-wheelers are environment friendly. This will also support PM PRANAM Scheme to reduce chemical fertiliser doses and to enable states for more assistance under this scheme.

In extension to this and to strengthen this nationwide campaign, IFFCO has also ordered Tractor Mounted Boom Sprayers, Tractor Mounted Hose Reel Sprayers, HTP Power Sprayers with Gun, Static/ Portable Sprayer, Niyo Sprayers for foliar application of Nano fertilisers. The Nano fertilisers are applied on various crops through foliar application using Agricultural Sprayers and Drones. The Drones & Sprayers can be used for any kind of spray application.

Further, IFFCO said it has introduced and invested in various pathbreaking agro-technologies including Nanotechnology based fertilizers, promotion of Agri-drones, rural e-commerce, digitally enabling farmers and farms, IoT. IFFCO aims to be the flag-bearer of modern Indian agriculture.

