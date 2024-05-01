IFFCO receives FCO approval for nano zinc liquid, nano copper liquid fertilisers

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has added another innovative product to its crop nutrition portfolio with the approval of zinc liquid and nano copper liquid by the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO).

According to the IFFCO press release, these nanoformulations would help to address effectively the zinc and copper deficiencies in agriculture, enhancing crop production and crop quality and ultimately reducing micronutrient malnutrition.

Zinc and copper are crucial micronutrients for plant growth and development. Zinc is essential for enzyme functioning in plants, while copper is required for enzymatic activities and chlorophyll production. Deficiencies in these micronutrients can significantly impact crop yield and quality.

To address these concerns, IFFCO's research team has developed Nano Zinc and Nano Copper liquids.

The approval by the FCO marks a significant achievement for IFFCO, as these innovative products are poised to benefit farmers globally.

The specifications for Nano Copper liquid, as per the FCO notification, include a minimum copper content of 0.8 per cent by weight and a pH range of 3.0-6.50. The particle size analysis indicates that a minimum of 50 per cent of the material shall be in the range of 10-80nm.

These specifications ensure that the Nano Copper liquid meets the quality standards required for effective micronutrient supplementation in agriculture.

