IGNITE IAS Celebrates Ayuktha 2024 - Annual Fest with Esteemed Guest V.V. Lakshmi Narayana, Inspiring the Future of Indian Civil Service

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14: Ignite IAS Academy, a leading IAS coaching institution in Hyderabad, celebrated its annual fest "Ayuktha" on November 12, bringing together students, faculty, and distinguished guests in a celebration of academic and personal growth. The event featured an inspiring keynote address by the Chief Guest, V.V. Lakshmi Narayana, retired IPS officer and a prominent figure in Indian law enforcement, known for his integrity, dedication, and impactful community work.

V.V. Lakshmi Narayana - A Leader and Role Model

V.V. Lakshmi Narayana, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, has served in notable roles, including Additional Director General of Police in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police in Gadchiroli, Nanded, and Pune, and as Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Hyderabad. An alumnus of NIT Warangal and IIT Chennai, he has received several prestigious awards, including the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award for his contributions to communal harmony. Beyond his professional achievements, he has dedicated himself to community development, adopting villages, planting 15,000 saplings, donating blood 54 times, and inspiring millions of youth through his association with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's Lead India initiative.

An Empowering Address to Ignite IAS Students

In his speech, Lakshmi Narayana emphasized the importance of discipline, focus, and purposeful living for young aspirants preparing for civil services. He shared several key insights, urging students to take charge of their future with unwavering dedication and a sense of responsibility. Here are the highlights of his message to the students:

- Stay Away from Social Media Distractions: He advised students to limit their use of social media, emphasizing that distractions can derail their focus on studies. Instead, he encouraged them to concentrate on their goals with complete dedication.

- 100% Focus on Studies: Highlighting the value of intense concentration, he encouraged students to give their studies their full, undivided attention, suggesting that such dedication is necessary for success in civil services.

- Avoid Negative Influences: Lakshmi Narayana cautioned students to stay away from harmful habits, such as alcohol, and to choose friends who positively influence and elevate their character.

- Discipline and Honesty in Preparation: He emphasized that personal discipline and honesty in their preparation journey are crucial traits that will set them apart and prepare them for the challenges of public service.

- The Power of the Mind: Dispelling the myth that success requires extraordinary intellect, he reminded students that greatness lies in how one uses their mind. Quoting studies, he mentioned that most people use only about 4% of their brain and encouraged students to unlock their full potential.

- Civil Servants as Future Leaders: Acknowledging the significance of civil service, he praised Ignite IAS Academy and Management for its role in nurturing future leaders and expressed optimism about the academy's commitment to excellence in education.

- Three Vows for Aspiring Civil Servants: Lakshmi Narayana urged students to adopt three guiding principles for their journey:

1. Return as Chief Guests: He encouraged students to aspire to return to their alma mater as Chief Guests, symbolizing their success and contributions to society.

2. Signature Equal to Autograph: He inspired students to live with integrity and achievement so that their signature carries the weight of an autograph.

3. Focus like Arjuna, Concentration like Vivekananda: He urged students to develop an unwavering focus like Arjuna and the intense concentration of Swami Vivekananda.

- Critical Thinking with a Civil Servant's Perspective: To prepare for real-world challenges, he advised students to look at issues through the lens of a civil servant. Using farmer suicides as an example, he encouraged them to imagine addressing such issues as district collectors, fostering empathy, and critical thinking.

Lakshmi Narayana concluded his speech by expressing admiration for Ignite IAS's dedication to student progress and congratulated the academy for its efforts in shaping future civil servants.

Acknowledgment of Key Leaders at Ignite IAS

The success of Ayuktha and the impactful training at Ignite IAS is a reflection of the dedicated leadership team, including Ch. Srinivasa Reddy (Chairman & Director), N.S. Reddy (Director - Education & Chief Mentor), Anush Reddy (Civils Dean), and Pavan Kumar Varala (Director).

Ch. Srinivasa Reddy - As Chairman & Director of Ignite IAS, Ch. Srinivasa Reddy is the visionary behind the academy's growth and commitment to excellence. His leadership is grounded in a mission to inspire and empower students to reach their highest potential. Known for his student-centric approach, he has been instrumental in creating a nurturing environment where students feel supported in their journey to becoming civil servants. His dedication to initiatives like Ayuktha demonstrates his belief in holistic development, where students excel not only academically but also in character and leadership.

N.S. Reddy - The Director (Education) and Chief Mentor, N.S. Reddy has been a cornerstone of academic rigor at Ignite IAS. With years of experience in civil services coaching, he provides students with a deep understanding of the curriculum and the strategies needed to excel in exams. His results-oriented approach and commitment to interactive, engaging learning methods have shaped the academy's success. N.S. Reddy's guidance has helped countless students achieve remarkable results, making him a trusted mentor in their journey.

Anush Reddy - Serving as Civils Dean, Anush Reddy is known for his strategic approach to IAS preparation. With a focus on critical thinking and balanced personal development, he ensures that students gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges they may face as civil servants. Anush Reddy's mentorship encourages students to balance academic excellence with practical insights, helping them grow into well-rounded candidates ready to serve society with dedication and integrity.

Pavan Kumar Varala - As a Director of Ignite IAS, Pavan Kumar Varala brings a dynamic approach to the academy, focusing on innovative learning methods and outreach. His commitment to the student experience is evident in his support for events like Ayuktha, which reflects his dedication to creating well-rounded future leaders. Pavan Kumar's background in digital marketing and administration has also expanded the reach of Ignite IAS, attracting a diverse pool of talented aspirants.

About Ignite IAS Academy Hyderabad

Ignite IAS is a premier IAS coaching academy in Hyderabad, renowned for its commitment to developing India's next generation of civil servants. With a range of integrated programs like Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS, Ignite IAS combines expert mentorship, a comprehensive curriculum, and state-of-the-art facilities to prepare students for the UPSC examination. The academy's experienced faculty includes former IAS, IPS, and IRS officers, ensuring that students receive the highest standard of training and guidance.

