iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad invites applications for MS and PhD Fellowships

Hub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad invites applications from eligible students/working professionals for MS and PhD fellowships in the verticals of:

(i) Mobility (comprising of data-driven smart mobility, computer vision for smart mobility, 2/3 wheeler safety, driver-assistance, road safety etc),

(ii) Healthcare for everyone (AI for early cancer diagnostics, mental/neuro health, disease surveillance, drug-discovery etc),

(iii) India-specific scenarios (smart buildings, smart cities, smart agriculture etc) and

(iv) Complex data-systems.

Selection process may involve written test and/or interview. Prospective research fellows would be inducted for a period of six months to work in select domains and based on performance would be recommended to appropriate research centres at IIIT Hyderabad. The tenure requires all those who qualify to relocate to Hyderabad.

More details are available at

Last date for applying is 31 August 2022.

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact.

Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

