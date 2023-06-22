iHub-Data to organise two-week Executive Training Program on AI/ML at IIIT Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22: iHub-Data in association with IIIT Hyderabad will be organising a two-week Executive Training Program on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in October, this year. The program is aimed at young scientists/analysts working in government research institutions or other similar public sector undertakings.

Participants would be introduced to a brief theoretical overview of contemporary problem-solving paradigms involving AIML techniques and enabling practice in terms of (i) use of AIML tools/libraries (ii) use of public resources (datasets, trained models), and (iii) systematic training of ML models and their evaluation.

Prof. CV Jawahar, Dean R&D, at IIIT Hyderabad opined, "This program would also explore and map vital gaps in formulating, implementing or evaluating problem-statements pertaining to AIML research/production environments. It would also help the research scientists familiarise with differing state of the art results that could be of practical help, with special focus on computer vision and natural language processing."

Key Dates:

Program Dates: October 3-18, 2023

Venue: IIIT Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Last date to express willingness: July 31, 2023

More details at: https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs/courses/two-week-executive-training-program-on-aiml/

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

