IIM Calcutta, in collaboration with TimesPro, launches 22nd Batch of Senior Management Programme to empower leaders and transform organisations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) with TimesPro has launched the 22nd batch of its renowned Senior Management Programme (SMP) that aims to enhance the learners' abilities with contemporary knowledge, equip them with new-age competencies and hone their leadership styles to charter a roadmap for sustainable growth and organisational success.

IIM Calcutta's SMP is the oldest Live online Senior Management Programme in the country and has played a vital role in shaping leaders and organisations. The programme's profound impact on leaders and businesses alike reinforces its status as a catalyst for leadership excellence in today's dynamic world.

The one-year Senior Management Programme offers a transformative experience for business leaders to navigate the complexities of today's corporate world effectively by empowering them with the ability to craft and execute visionary strategies, refine their decision-making capabilities, imbibe leadership skills, and foster a global mindset. These enhanced leadership capabilities will drive organisational performance and the agility to navigate the complexities of the VUCA world.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof. Chetan Joshi and Prof. Ritu Mehta (SMP-22 Programme Directors), said, "The Senior Management Programme offered by IIM Calcutta in collaboration with TimesPro is meticulously crafted to equip leaders with the competencies necessary to thrive in the contemporary VUCA business environment. SMP aims to nurture transformational leaders who will leave an indelible mark on their organisations and industries."

Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "In an evolving business landscape, professionals require advanced skills to steer their organisations to success. SMP empowers leaders with strategic acumen, enhanced decision-making abilities, leadership skills, a global perspective, etc. The programme is a testament to nurturing leadership that transforms businesses and shapes the future of senior leaders, making them indispensable assets for sustainable organisational growth."

The programme will be conducted via TimesPro's Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The pedagogy would be a combination of cases, role-plays, simulations, games, lectures, etc. It also includes two campus immersion modules of five days each and alumni status for the learners.

About Indian Institute of Management Calcutta:

Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for Post Graduate studies and Research in Management.

Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first 'Triple Accredited' management school from India with accreditations from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS); and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia's finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India's best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by Times Group.

