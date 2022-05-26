Import of paper to be brought under compulsory registration from Oct 2022

The import policy of major paper products has been amended from 'free' to 'free subject to compulsory registration under Paper Import Monitoring System', the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification to this effect on May 25.

"This order shall be applicable on a range of paper products, such as newsprint, handmade paper, wallpaper base, duplicating paper, coated paper, uncoated paper, Litho and offset paper, tissue paper, parchment paper, carbon paper, wallpaper, envelops, toilet paper, cartons, account books, labels, bobbins, etc," the ministry said in a statement.

All imports arriving on or after 1 October 2022 shall be governed by this policy, it said.

Paper products like currency paper, bank bond and cheque paper, security printing paper, etc have been excluded from this policy change.

The domestic paper industry has been raising issues of dumping of paper products in the domestic market by way of under-invoicing, entry of prohibited goods by mis-declaration, re-routing goods through other countries in lieu of trade agreements. A large proportion of paper products are imported under "Others" category Tariff Lines. The move will also go a long way in promoting Make-In-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in this category.

A user-friendly interface has been created for the implementation of the Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS). Any importer will be able to obtain an automatic registration number online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500.

The importer can apply for registration not earlier than the 75th day and not later than the 5th day before the expected date of arrival of the import consignment. The automatic registration Number thus granted shall remain valid for a period of 75 days. Multiple bill of entries shall be allowed in the same registration number within the validity period of registration for the permitted quantity. Online facility of registration will be available from 15th July 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor