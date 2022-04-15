Important questions for NEET 2022 July exam made available just after opening online application form

On April 6, 2022, NTA officially invited applications for NEET (UG) - 2022 exam date that was also declared to be held on July 17, 2022. Considering the challenges faced by Class 12 students due to late board exams, special final preparation material for NEET 2022 has now been made available on the website. This material provides caution points on the most common mistakes students make (gathered from NTA past year papers data it seems) along with detailed explanations of selected important questions of the past 10 years.

In these final 3 months, this support material is a massive help for NEET aspirants as this has never been provided before by any publisher at such a low cost.

Link to Buy NEET Final preparation Material -

With over 5000-plus subject-wise Solved Questions for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, this final preparation material (in collaboration with Educart) makes a good score possible for students with just 1 resource book for the final push.

Every question comes with an explained solution that clarifies why the chosen answer is correct and why the other options are incorrect. Conceptual clarity in these last few days will be the key.

When solving MCQs, there is always a great chance of realising your weaknesses. NTA experts have provided 'related theory' in certain questions (as shown below) in this Educart to help students revise the important topics related to that question again whilst checking the answer. Many believe this is a big help that is never provided in NEET preparation before.

After going through an inconsistent class and learning schedule, students have not been very confident about their exam preparations-board or competition. We are hoping this support from Educart will be a big help for students.

