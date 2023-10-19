New Delhi (India), October 19: For years, India’s traditional education system has been burdened by the pursuit of stellar results and the reach for higher percentages. Fueled by the aspirations of each student to enter India’s top and most prestigious institutions, students have churned out long hours, and study sessions dampened with memorizing academic concepts till the point of saturation.

Each year, as higher education institutions formulate new Entrance exams and modify their admissions procedure, students find an array of more stringent requirements that they must meet—leading to the onset of stress, anxiety and depression in perhaps the nation’s most consequential demographic.

Studies conducted in Chennai by the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) indicated that 32% of students suffered from severe depression while 30% suffered from crippling anxiety, and only 5% received the correct professional treatment for these conditions.

Beyond these staggering figures, the study also looked at India’s suicide cases rising from 9.9 to 12.4 per cent after COVID-19. These numbers are expected to stay the same or increase until India mends its dormant educational system. Interesting statistics surfaced according to Indian Psychiatric Society state President Dr Paneer Selvan: “Earlier, the number one cause of death among youth used to be road accidents, now it is suicide:”

Beyond numbers and statistics, severe anxiety and depression have been known to keep students up at night. These symptoms Degrade their sleep patterns and ability to focus in class, thus creating a negative loop in their academic and personal lives. It is these minor patterns that often lead aspiring students to suicidal attempts.

Depression and anxiety have also been critical factors in deconstructing students’ self-esteem and confidence in light of their achievements. For every student who gets admitted into elite Indian institutions like IITs and IIMs, many more do not. And their stories are never heard, nor are their problems.

While concepts such as mental health are gaining prevalence in India, there is still a long way to go. Beyond treatment, if the rates of anxiety and depression are to be brought down and the country’s future is to be revitalized, India needs to look at the source of the problem before its remedy. Fortunately, some already have. As the new decade unfolds, Delhi NCR has become the epicentre of technical and Management education. Some of them are employing learning approaches that were unexpected before.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus):

Founded in 1990 to provide a brand of learning that resonates with the rest of the world and to impart quality education in the correct environment, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has garnered various acclamations from NAAC, CEGR and other bodies. UGC has also given the Institution a 12(B) status for focus on academic development and research excellence.

Yet if there is one aspect of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) success others should emulate, it is their commitment to garner practical learning. The university provides various specializations in Computer Sciences, Management, bioscience, mass journalism, and communication sources.

Their nationally acclaimed learning pedagogy includes hands-on classroom learning, lab assessments and guest lectures from established corporate connections. However, moving beyond these concepts, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has also incorporated student workshops, project-based learning, and work experience prerequisites to bolster their student development.

Each summer, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) places a vital 6-8 week Internship requirement to help relay the correct corporate experience while embedding specific value-added modules that help drive personality development and employability.

Although some will call IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) unrealistically ambitious, the institute’s commitment to reach a greater echelon of educational quality has led to the practical development of hundreds, if not thousands, of students. Placing their Management, biosciences, engineering, and computer sciences students in leading Indian and International MNCs, IMS Ghaziabad (university courses campus) has emerged as a shining example of what Higher Education should be.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor