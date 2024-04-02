IMS Noida’s hosts Vibrant Cultural Extravaganza, Udbhav 2024

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2: Institute of Management studies Noida organized a Cultural Fest 2024 “Udbhav” at their campus. The event showcased a diverse array of cultural performances, alongside engaging activities such as a treasure hunt, artwork exhibitions, and a captivating ramp walk.

During the event organized by the institute, the Mr. and Miss Udbhav 2024 competition took centre stage, with participants showcasing their acting prowess on the vibrant theme of Bollywood. Anshika, Ritika, Raj, Rajat, Prem, Hima, Rohit, Prashant, Deepak, Krishna, and Palak delivered captivating performances that enthralled the audience.

Among them, Simran, a second-year BBA student, emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious title of Udbhav 2024. The dance segment featured impressive group and solo performances, with Rohit, Palak, Prashant, and Ruchika delivering a mesmerizing group dance, while Manisha’s solo performance stole the hearts of all present. At the end of the program, Dhruv, Priya, Deepak, Krishna, Nandani presented their performances.

IMS NOIDA authorities said ‘Udbhav 2024’ stands for – embracing creativity, diversity, and togetherness. This event was more than just fun, it was a chance for students to shine, follow their passions, and have a great time. This helps students to grow in every way, and Udbhav 2024 proved that. It’s a proud moment for everyone who worked together to make this event amazing. Let’s keep celebrating our differences and working together to make more awesome memories like these.

We need to bring happiness in our lives. It is our endeavour that soon we will start a Happiness Club in the institute, so that students can reduce stress and bring happiness in their lives. He added that there is no shortcut to success in life, you can achieve success by being alert, capable and equipped with skills.

Head of IMS School of Management inspired the students to actively participate in non-academic competitions along with teaching. He also said that the educational progress and all-round development of the students is the first priority of the institute. Our endeavour is to maximize our commitment to the global exposure of students.

