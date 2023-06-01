In Living Memories: A Journey Through Emotions and Experiences

Anupam is a full-time dreamer of rainbows and miracles and believes that they can be manifested. He loves spending time in nature and experiencing life as it is. Poetry came to him naturally when he realized that he had run short of words to explain experiences in his life, so he sought minimum words to communicate the utmost emotions. This is his first book, and he hopes to see you in his world soon, again.

Let’s dive into the author’s insights:

What is “In Living Memories”?

Life happens to us in many ways. You can sit still on top of a mountain and watch the sunset or walk in the suburban streets of Mumbai, watching the waves ebb and drop. These are moments when words finish, and only feelings are left. That is where my poetry starts and stays “in living memories”.

What was your inspiration behind writing this book?

The book is principally set in the backdrop of the mountains of Uttarakhand, where I grew up. The poems recount tales of my journey through childhood and never growing old enough to cherish them.

We all have so much to talk about our pet dogs or animals and the way they affected our life, friendships, and experiences in our first job. This all never goes away, and with this, we live our life.

What is special about this book?

The readers will embark on a journey of different kinds of emotions and ultimately feel thankful for living in each moment of this wonderful life.

What kind of poetries are there in this book, given the different types in the market?

My poetries are mainly descriptive, which tells a story and takes you on a journey. They are to be read slowly and visualized to make them more fun and experiential.

Why do you have paintings in the book?

I believe in visualization, and when words are partnered with pictures – our photographic memory catches and relates the concept better.

Why should someone buy this book?

A book is a friend, and words are healing when in need. “In Living Memories” serves as a full-time go-to friend for different phases of life. Try it for yourself!

