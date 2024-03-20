In Tandem Global Consulting (ITGC) Signs MoU with the Government of Nagaland at the Inauguration of Integrated Innovation Hub and Innovation Centre

PNN

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], March 20: During the Inauguration of the Integrated Innovation Hub and Innovation Centre in Nagaland, In Tandem Global Consulting (ITGC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Nagaland. The agreement aims to create a favourable environment for start-up incubation and acceleration in Nagaland. ITGC is dedicated to developing the start-up ecosystem in Nagaland through comprehensive analysis and strategic planning.

Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, and Suman Kumar Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, attended the event. It signalled a collaborative effort to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the state.

The Integrated Innovation Hub and Innovation Centre aims to provide a platform for start-ups and small businesses to thrive by offering co-working spaces, incubation facilities, and access to mentorship and networking opportunities. It seeks to create a conducive environment for business growth and collaboration, aligning with ITGC's vision of supporting the growth and development of start-ups in India.

"We must embrace innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment, and with this vision in mind, the government has conceptualised and brought to life the Integrated Business Hub, a dynamic platform designed to facilitate and support investors, start-ups, and entrepreneurs alike," said Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland. "The initiative's focus is to streamline administrative procedures, promote transparency, and provide quick support to investors."

The acceleration program's objectives include formulating and implementing policies that foster innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering local entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills, and connections necessary to build successful businesses, stimulating job creation, and providing extensive support and resources to start-up entrepreneurs. ITGC will also facilitate the development of a robust start-up community in Nagaland by organising events, workshops, and other relevant activities.

"We are excited about this partnership with the Government of Nagaland," said Shormishtha Ghosh, Founder-MD of ITGC. "Our team is delighted to announce our collaboration with the Government of Nagaland. With this partnership, we aim to provide a nurturing environment for start-ups and entrepreneurs in the region, helping them to develop their ideas and bring their products and services to market. We are confident that this collaboration will be a game-changer for the start-up ecosystem in Nagaland, and we aim to grow the number of start-ups from 64 to 200 soon."

IAS Reny Wilfred, Joint Secretary, Government of Nagaland, said, "This collaboration aligns with our vision of promoting investment and development in the region, and we look forward to its positive impact on our start-up community."

The MoU signing ceremony occurred on March 13, 2024, at the Integrated Innovation Hub and Innovation Centre, Dimapur.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor