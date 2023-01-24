In ‘Win Right’ Dr. Rajita Chaudhuri inspires you to look within!

Dr Rajita Chaudhuri — #1 best-selling author of Thorns to Competition and marketing and business communication expert

New Delhi (India), January 24: Who you are becoming is more valuable than what you are accumulating. So judge yourself by who you are, not what you have. This is in essence is what Dr. Rajita Chaudhuri’s latest book Win Right is all about!

This book of inspiration makes you dive deep, think and ask yourself—Are you a better person today than what you were yesterday? Have you helped someone, been kind, shown empathy? If yes then, ‘Win Right’ with numerous examples explains why you are a winner. Success will come to you sooner or later but happiness and joy in your heart will help you to keep moving forward with enthusiasm.

Winners believe that true success comes from helping others. Learn more about it in WIN RIGHT.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr Rajita Chaudhuri is a leading expert in the field of marketing and business communication having authored books like Win Right, and Thorns to Competition. With a PhD in Business Studies from the University of Buckingham she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her work.

Dr Rajita is a dynamic and engaging speaker and has spoken at events and conferences like TedX Nepal, World Brand Congress Mumbai, JITO Jaipur, IMC Delhi and many more, sharing her insights with audiences from diverse backgrounds.

In addition to her work as a speaker and consultant she is also a highly respected researcher and author. She believes that the only way to truly win is by working together and uplifting others and her work is a testament to her dedication and commitment to helping individuals, Not surprising that she has a massive following on various social media platforms which she uses to reach out to and motivate her fans and followers.

The book is published by Times Books and an IIPM Think Tank Initiative. It’s available on https://www.amazon.in/dp/9393420025/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=2JJYGPMKFEBNC&keywords=win+right+rajita&qid=1644996192&s=digital-text&sprefix=win+right,aps,341&sr=1-1&mibextid=Zxz2cZ

