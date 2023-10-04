Inauguration of CT Scan Machine by Minister Meenakashi Lekhi Marks a Milestone in Healthcare

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 4: Rotary Club of Delhi Midtown, in collaboration with Shri Laxmi Narain Sanatan Dharm Mandir, has taken a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility by installing a state-of-the-art CT Scan Machine at the SSDS Rotary Charitable Diagnostic Centre. The inauguration of this much-needed medical facility was graced by the presence of Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi.

The Rotary Club of Midtown initiated the establishment of the SSDS Rotary Charitable Diagnostic Centre in 2018 with a noble mission - to serve the weaker sections of society who often forego essential medical tests due to their high costs. Over the years, the center has become a beacon of hope for those seeking affordable medical diagnostics, offering services such as Ultrasound, ECG, Mammography, blood tests, X-rays, and more.

The addition of a full-body CT Scan Machine marks a significant milestone in the center's journey to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions to the community. This advancement ensures that even individuals with chronic medical conditions, who previously had limited options due to the expense, can now access cutting-edge diagnostic services.

Rotarian Dr Umesh Gupta, Chairman of the SSDS Rotary Charitable Diagnostic Centre and the driving force behind its establishment, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Many people do not get their blood tests and other tests done because they are very expensive. Instead, they suffer in silence. We are grateful to Minister Meenakashi Lekhi for blessing this noble cause."

Minister Meenakashi Lekhi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club members and every organization involved, stating, "I am deeply moved by the noble and kind efforts of the Rotary Club of Delhi Midtown. Accessible healthcare is a fundamental right, and this initiative is a revolutionary step that will provide affordable services to a larger community. It is heartening to witness such acts of compassion that will undoubtedly benefit countless individuals in need."

The Rotary Club of Delhi Midtown is dedicated to ensuring that affordable and accessible healthcare services are available to all. Their steadfast mission to make a positive impact on society and create lasting change will continue to light the path toward better health and hope for those in need.

