Inch & Brick Realty Achieves Remarkable Success with Dubai Property Expo in Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1: Inch & Brick Realty, a Dubai-based real estate PropTech startup, is pleased to announce the resounding success of its two-day Dubai Property Show, held at the Westin HITECH City Hyderabad, on 27th & 28th January 2024. The Dubai real estate expo brought together top Dubai developers to showcase their premium properties to prospective buyers from Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

The Dubai real estate expo was very well received, with over 100 families eager to explore investment opportunities in Dubai's booming real estate market. "We are thrilled with the tremendous turnout and interest at our Dubai real estate expo, organised in Hyderabad, demonstrating the appetite for Dubai property among Indian investors, especially those from Hyderabad and Telangana, " said Pratyush Kumar and Saurabh Arora, Directors of Inch & Brick Realty.

Inch & Brick Realty worked closely with developers like Emaar Properties, Sobha Realty, Vincetore, Damac, Deyaar, Danube properties, Binghatti, Nakheel, Meeras, Samana and so on to present an exclusive range of properties at the show, including luxury apartments, villas, townhouses and commercial units.

"Our team's efforts in organising a seamless Dubai real estate expo have paid off," and we are overwhelmed with the rush we received as Walk-in clients, positive feedback from both developers and property buyers on the range of options and our consultative approach", says Divya Sharma, Marketing Head of Inch & Brick Realty.

This Dubai real estate expo also resulted in several sales, including client Abdul purchasing 1 bedroom Rosalia by Deyaar. "I have dreamt of owning a home in Dubai for many years, and Inch & Brick Realty made the whole process very easy and helped me find the perfect property that matched my needs", said Abdul. "

Inch & Brick Realty specialises in assisting corporates and first-time buyers to find and invest in Dubai properties. The company prides itself on providing a personalised service and guiding clients to ensure they find properties that maximise their investment potential.

