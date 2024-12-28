India achieves record coal production of 997.83 MT in FY24, targets 1.5 BT by 2030

New Delhi [India], December 28 : India achieved its highest-ever coal production of 997.826 million tonnes (MT) in the financial year 2023-24, reflecting a remarkable 11.71 per cent growth compared to 893.191 MT in 2022-23.

According to the Ministry of Coal, under the Integrated Coal Logistics Plan the government has targeted Coal production of 1.5BT by FY 2030.

During the calendar year 2024 (up to December 15), coal production reached a provisional 988.32 MT, marking a year-on-year increase of 7.66 per cent.

Coal supplies also saw significant growth, with 963.11 MT provisionally supplied by December 15, 2024, an increase of 6.47 per cent over the previous year.

The power sector received 792.958 MT of coal, a 5.02 per cent rise, while the Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) saw a 14.48 per cent growth with 171.236 MT supplied.

Under the "Mission Coking Coal" initiative, the Ministry of Coal is targeting domestic raw coking coal production of 140 MT by 2030. For FY 2023-24, production stood at 66.821 MT, with a target of 77 MT set for FY 2024-25.

Key measures include- modernizing ageing washeries under Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), monetizing old washeries to enhance operational efficiency and auctioning 14 coking coal blocks to private players, expected to commence production by 2028-29.

The Ministry has implemented several reforms to streamline operations and promote transparency. In 2024, the VIIth tranche of the NRS e-auction saw 17.84 MT of coal booked. Four tranches under the SHAKTI B(VIII-A) policy facilitated the auction of 23.98 MT of coal.

A revised pricing mechanism for coal gasification projects was introduced, with the ROM price for regulated sectors now applicable to gasification projects commissioning within seven years.

The Ministry has launched the Mine Closure Portal, developed by CMPDI and CIL, to oversee mine closure activities. Additionally, the National Coal Mines Safety Report Portal was inaugurated to enhance safety management practices and reduce accidents. These initiatives are part of a broader push to foster a "Culture of Mine Safety."

Between January 1 and December 18, 2024, 16,838.34 acres of land were acquired for subsidiaries of Coal India Limited under the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act, 1957. Land data for over 257,000 hectares has been uploaded on the PM GatiShakti Portal.

In 2024, 13,341 appointment letters were issued for various posts under Coal India Limited (CIL) and NLC India Limited (NLCIL), reinforcing the sector's commitment to job creation.

