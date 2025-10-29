India crosses historic milestone of 51 pc green energy capacity

New Delhi, Oct 29 India's power sector has achieved two historic milestones that show the nation's steady progress toward a clean, secure, and self-reliant energy future.

As of September 30, 2025, the country’s total installed electricity capacity has crossed 500 GW, reaching 500.89 GW. This achievement reflects years of strong policy support, investments, and teamwork across the energy sector, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Wednesday.

Non-fossil fuel sources comprising renewable energy, hydro, and nuclear account for as much as 256.09 GW, which is over 51 per cent of the total.

Fossil-fuel-based sources such as coal contributed 244.80 GW of power generation in the country, which works out to about 49 per cent of the total.

Within the renewable energy segment, solar power accounts for the major chunk at 127.33 GW, with wind power contributing 53.12 GW.

During FY 2025–26 (April-September 2025), India added 28 GW of non-fossil capacity and 5.1 GW of fossil-fuel capacity — showing how fast the clean energy share is rising, the statement pointed out.

On July 29, 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation. That day, renewables met 51.5 per cent of the country’s total electricity demand of 203 GW with solar generation contributing as much as 44.50 GW, wind generation accounting for 29.89 GW and hydro power generating 30.29 GW of electricity.

This means that, for the first time, more than half of India’s power came from green sources in a single day, which is a remarkable sign of change, the statement said.

With this progress, India has achieved one of its major COP26 Panchamrit goals — to have 50 per cent of installed electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of the scheduled deadline that was fixed for 2030.

This success highlights India’s leadership in clean energy transition, achieved while keeping the electricity grid stable and reliable, the statement said.

India’s renewable energy push is creating new employment opportunities in manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and innovation—benefiting both rural and urban youth, according to the statement.

