India Enters AI Warfare: Aerpace Unveils Defence Drones Under aerShield

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: In an era of fast-evolving conflicts and unmanned combat, drones have emerged as the decisive force in modern warfare. From targeted loitering strikes to autonomous surveillance missions across the globe, drones have redefined how nations assert dominance and secure their borders. The current war landscape demands speed, precision, and decision-making without latencysomething traditional warfare systems cannot deliver.

As defence strategies worldwide shift towards autonomous and intelligent aerial systems, the need of the hour is clear: AI-powered, modular drone ecosystems that can operate with minimal human intervention while adapting dynamically to battlefield scenarios. Rising to this challenge, Aerpace Industries Limited, in collaboration with Aerpace Robotics Pvt Ltd, UAV Tech Pvt Ltd, and Leospear Defence Pvt Ltd, has successfully developed and tested India's next-generation smart UAV ecosystem under the aerShield initiative. Each partner brings a core capabilityAI and flight software from Aerpace Robotics, airframe and propulsion engineering from UAV Tech, and advanced munitions integration from Leospear Defence.

At the heart of this ecosystem lies aerOSan AI-based autonomous drone control platform that enables real-time flight navigation, mission execution, obstacle avoidance, and targeting with surgical precision. The system powers high-performance drones such as:

-aerRecon ARM-5 (VTOL) and ARM-10 (STOL) for border surveillance

-aerReaper AMMO-R7 - a kamikaze drone equipped to carry RPG-class payloads for tactical strike missions

"We're not simply building droneswe're shaping a new frontier for India's defence autonomy," said Ravi Soni, Executive Director of Aerpace Industries. "aerShield is a testament to what homegrown innovation can achieve when guided by purpose and urgency. Our teams are committed to ensuring India leads, not follows, in the evolution of AI-driven defence. "With testing completed and field integrations underway, Aerpace is set to begin live demonstrations for Indian and allied defense forces. This milestone marks a decisive move toward making India a global hub for smart, indigenous drone warfare systemsredefining the rules of engagement for decades to come.

