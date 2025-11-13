INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025: Driving Innovation in Fence & Perimeter Protection amid India's Expanding Security and Infrastructure Needs

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 13: Organised by NuernbergMesse India, INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025 will take place from November 27-29, 2025, at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. The event will spotlight India's growing fence and perimeter protection market, bringing together industry leaders, government bodies, and infrastructure developers to showcase products, systems, and solutions for India's evolving applications.

The expo will present advanced fencing systems, surveillance solutions, border-security innovations, intrusion-detection technologies, and high-performance coatings - positioning itself as India's premier platform for perimeter protection.

Participating brands include A-1 Fence Products, Magal Security Systems India, Axalta Coating Systems India, Gurukrupa Wire Netting Industries, Eastern Weldmesh, Nirmal Wires, Systematic Industries, Assomac Machines, MIP Alloy, Camwell Industries, Tirupati Fence Products, Secure Machine and Automation, among others, will represent the entire spectrum of the fencing and perimeter ecosystem.

Conference on Perimeter Security & Infrastructure Protection

The Conference on Perimeter Security and Infrastructure Protection will bring together policymakers, defence experts, urban planners, and industry leaders to discuss trends and solutions shaping India's security and infrastructure landscape. Key themes:

* Emerging threats and technological innovations in perimeter protection

* Standardization, policy, and sustainability in fencing systems

* Smart technologies for defence, infrastructure, and urban applications

* Smart Fencing in Smart Cities: A landscape architect's perspective

A live Fence Testing Demonstration by A-1 Fence will showcase the strength and resilience of modern fencing under real conditions.

Attendee profile

The expo will attract government agencies, border security forces, infrastructure developers, planners, industrial and agricultural leaders, and technology providers. Expected participants include the Border Security Force (BSF), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Indian Railways, and Airports Authority of India.

Industry outlook

Fencing has evolved into a tech-enabled, multi-layered system that integrates surveillance, automation, and data intelligence. As India modernises infrastructure and security, fencing is becoming a key enabler of safer, smarter development.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India, said:

"As India invests in next-generation infrastructure and digital security, the need for advanced perimeter protection has never been more critical. INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025 is a catalyst for collaboration and innovation - bridging technology, policy, and application to strengthen India's security framework."

Market outlook

India's fencing market is expanding, driven by border modernisation, infrastructure investment, and digital transformation. Government spending on border-fencing (over INR 31,000 crore / USD 3.7 billion) and annual infrastructure projects (exceeding USD 135 billion) is boosting demand. The data centre expansion, projected to reach 1.8 GW by 2027, alongside growing industrial, agricultural, and energy-sector needs, is creating demand for sustainable, technology-integrated fencing solutions.

About INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025

INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025 is India's first dedicated platform for the fence, perimeter security, and protection industry. With its exhibition, conference, and live demonstrations, the show will foster collaboration and business growth across one of India's fastest-evolving sectors.

For details visit www.fenceexpo.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821202/India_Fence_Expo_Logo.jpg

