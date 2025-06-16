India Hosts World's Largest Rigid Plastics (Injection, Blow Moulding, PET ) & Circular Economy Summit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: The Landmark 10th Edition of Eliteplus' Annual Global Signature Summit on Injection, Blow Moulding, PET & Recycling, marks a turning Point for India's Rigid Plastics Sector with a Strong Focus on Growth & Circularity.

The Elite Plus 10th edition concluded successfully on 12th - 13th June at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, and is being applauded by the entire industry as a roaring success, further strengthening its position as the Largest Summit Globally in this sector. The Summit is supported by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India. The summit was attended by over 1,050 delegates from 450+ organisations, representing 10 countries.

As India positions itself in the evolving New Global Economic Order, the Summit served as a vital industry accelerator, driving cross-border partnerships, technology exchange, and dialogue among policymakers and industry.

Global Industry leaders, Policymakers, Brand Owners, Recyclers, Converters, Investors, Machinery Manufacturers & Raw Material Suppliers - Entire Value Chain -under one Roof convened to map the future of sustainable and innovation-driven Growth in the Rigid Plastics Industry covering Packaging and Automotive OEMS.

1. 360 Degrees Coverage

Over two days, discussions brought out critical themes across Keynote addresses from Leaders, 8 Business Sessions and 5 Panel Discussions ranging from Market dynamics, Sustainable moulding, New applications, Technological advancements, Brand owners' expectations, PET innovations, and recycling technologies to pricing dynamics, EPR strategies, and circular economy enablers. Summit provided delegates with a 360-degree industry view of growth opportunities.

2. Industry Accelerators

Day 1 focused on Injection and Sustainability, and Day 2 on Blow moulding and PET.

Leaders of Global Companies from 10 countries showcased their latest technologies for our Convertors. The Summit featured an extensive program of technical presentations, business case studies, and strategic panel discussions, providing in-depth examinations of sector-specific trends and challenges. Sessions covered cutting-edge advancements in Injection Moulding, Blow Moulding, PET Applications, Mobility, and Recycling. Technical leaders and industry experts explored innovations in sustainable materials, circular economy strategies, moulding machinery, AI and automation, and high-performance packaging.

3. Strategic Panel Discussions: Over two days, 5 panel discussions and business sessions covered pressing industry topics such as sustainable moulding, PET innovations, recycling technologies, pricing dynamics, EPR strategies, and circular economy enablers. Key insights were shared on sustainable packaging design, AI and automation in manufacturing, and new trends in chemical recycling, rPET, and waste-to-value technologies.

4. Technological Advancements: Leading experts presented cutting-edge advancements in injection moulding, blow moulding, PET applications, and recycling technologies. Discussions also centred on breakthrough solutions for PET collection, circular supply chains, and sustainability trade-offs in global policy frameworks.

5. 47+ Exhibitors & a Dedicated Recycling Zone: It is the only place in the World where Summit and Expo coexist- participants learn from Leaders in the Sessions & interact at the Exhibition booths, and built real partnerships. The 10th edition stood out for its representation from 47 booth exhibitors, who had the opportunity to present their latest offerings in machinery, automation, sustainable additives, moulding systems, and recycled materials.

6. The 10th edition enabled meaningful collaboration among Brand Owners, Recyclers, and Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) to accelerate circular economy goals. Brand Owners focused on PCR strategies, EPR compliance, and material traceability, while PWPs used the platform to align with market needs and expand their supply partnerships. Converters, showcasing cutting-edge moulding technologies, reinforced their role as key enablers of sustainable, design-to-delivery packaging solutions.

7. Star Address: "The Jamvant Effect - Bharat is Unstoppable" was delivered by *H.E. Honourable Dr. Deepak Vohra*, Ambassador and Policy Adviser, to a standing ovation from 1000 delegates.

Nidhi Verma, Founder & MD, ElitePlus++ Business Services, emphasised that, "This landmark 10th edition with over 1050 Global attendees brought together the World's leading voices across the Rigid Plastics and Circular Economy value chain. The Summit strengthens its Leadership position globally and becomes the biggest facilitator Platform to enhance India's role in the global Rigid Plastics arena, paving the way for future industrial and policy advancements"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor