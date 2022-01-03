India Leadership Conclave 2021 Power Brand Awards conferred to top Industry Leaders, Social Reformers and Hoteliers

Nation's Most Iconic & Prestigious Leadership Conclave, the 12th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards 2021 was organized successfully on 29th December at Sahara Star, Mumbai, India.

Prominent & noted industry leaders, Social Reformers, Hoteliers, Fashion Designers, Jewellery Designers, Movie Stars attended the iconic & prestigious 12th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards 2021.

The Theme of the 2021 Conclave was Reforms - Perform or Perish. Leslie Tripathy, Actress & Host of Talk Show Leslie Show opened the stage with her opening address on how the future landscape of Indian economy & the reforms unleashed since the 1991 that opened up India's economy and polity to the world.

Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder & Chairman, Smartron India Private Limited addressed on Making of a Global Brand Challenges & Opportunities.

Manodh Mohan, Founder & CEO, Skyislimit Technologies Pvt. Ltd. spoke on Innovations in CRM Technology capabilities - Key Challenges & Opportunities. Dr Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murlikrishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd. presented a powerful talk on Healthcare Reforms In India - Priorities, Challenges & Future Roadmap. Dr Debraj Shome, Celebrity Facial Plastic Surgeon & Director & Co-founder, The Esthetic Clinics addressed on Research and its Ramifications for the human Race. Decoding the Omicron Scare, Dr Shome also expressed concerns on the academic plagiarism & stressed the need for the principles of good academic practice & avoiding academic plagiarism. Dr BU Abdullah, Chairman, BU Abdullah Group of Companies was the special guest at the leadership event.

The Chief Guest of the 12th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards Dr. Sudhakar Shinde (IRS), CEO, Ayushman Bharat, Maharashtra & in charge for MJPJAY scheme elaborated on how Ayushman Bharat mission has benefited the millions of people in India.

India Leadership Conclave 2021 was culminated with the annual award presentation ceremony of Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards. Dr. Sudhakar Shinde (IRS), CEO, Ayushman Bharat, Maharashtra & in charge of MJPJAY scheme & Dr. Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave & Editor-in-Chief of Network 7 Media Group handed over the ILC Power Brand Award Trophies & Certificate of Excellence to the winners in a glittering award ceremony that witnessed more than top 100 leaders of the country.

Here are the Complete List of the 12th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards 2021.

Indian Affairs Indian of The Year - Social Reforms

Padma Shri Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation

Indian Affairs Indian of the Year 2021 - Healthcare

Dr Nitin. N Kadam, Medical Director & Trustee, MGM Hospital New Bombay

Indian Affairs Transformational Business Reformer of the Year 2021

Rajesh Mehta, Executive Chairman, Rajesh Exports Limited

Indian Affairs Most Innovative & Promising Face of Innovations 2021

Mahesh Lingareddy Founder & Chairman, Smartron India Private Limited

Indian Affairs Most Innovative Healthcare Entrepreneur of The Year 2021

Dr. Keyur Parikh, Chairman, CIMS Hospital

Indian Affairs Innovative & Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year 2021

Manodh Mohan, Founder & CEO, Skyislimit Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Affairs Most Inspiring Face of Innovations in Beauty Care 2021

Ashmi Singhai, Founder, The BrowMaster Permanent Makeup Studio & Training Academy

Indian Affairs Most Inspiring Face of Innovations in Jewellery Design 2021

Shahista Rizvi, Founder, Shahista Rizvi Designs

Indian Affairs Most Promising & Innovative Woman Leader of Substance 2021

Sneha Agarwal, Director, Hotel Hillock Private Limited

Indian Affairs Co-founder's Innovations in Luxury Fashion Brand 2021

Suta by, Sujata & Taniya Biswas, Co-founders

Zariin by, Vidhi Gupta & Mamta Gupta, Co-founders

Indian Affairs Most Promising & Innovative Fashion Designer of the Year 2021

Masumi Mewawalla, CEO & Creative Designer, Pink Peacock Couture

Indian Affairs Inspirational Women Business Reformer of the Year 2021

Dr. Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murlikrishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Affairs Most Promising & Innovative Personality of the Year 2021

Dr Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director, Medec Dragon Private Limited

Indian Affairs Most Promising & Innovative Enterprise in Biotech Research 2021

Clonz Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Affairs Most Valuable & Admired International Luxury Brand 2021

Da Milano and Rosso Brunello

Indian Affairs Dynamic Entrepreneur in Infrastructure Projects 2021

Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy, Managing Director, Vascon Engineers Ltd.

Indian Affairs Dynamic & Visionary Hotelier of The Year 2021

Satyen Jain, CEO & Director, The Pride Hotels India

Indian Affairs Innovative & Dynamic Philanthropreneur of the Year 2021

Dr. BU Abdullah, Chairman, BU Abdullah Group of Companies

Indian Affairs Most Inspirational Leader in Social Service 2021

Atul Bhatkhalkar, Hon'ble Member of Legislative Assembly Maharashtra

Indian Affairs Emerging Social Enterprise of the Year 2021

The Arshi Khan Foundation

Indian Affairs Most Promising & Emerging Playback Singer of the Year

Renuka Panwar

Indian of the Year - Cinema

Sanjay Khan

Indian Affairs Most Inspiring Business Leader of the Year 2021

Korangrapady Prakash Shetty, Founder Chairman, MRG Group

Indian Affairs Most Valuable & Promising Enterprise in Analytics IT Solutions 2021

Karza Technologies Private Limited

