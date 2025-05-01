India-Norway ties set to enter a new phase of trust and growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, May 1 Piyush Goyal, who concluded his productive visit to Norway which is the first by a Commerce and Industry Minister from India in over 25 years, stressed that ties between the two nations are set to enter a new phase of trust and growth.

Commerce Minister held separate meetings with Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide and the Scandinavian country’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Cecilie Myrseth, to discuss the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement and strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Concluded my productive visit to Norway, the first by a Commerce and Industry Minister from India in over 25 years,” said the minister on X social media platform.

“My engagements with the political and business leadership in the country give me immense confidence that our ties are set to enter a new phase of trust and growth,” he added.

The minister also held an interaction with leading Norwegian investors during a panel discussion.

“Deliberated on investment opportunities in India’s capital markets and the potential of GIFT City to emerge as a new gateway for investors amidst the evolving global economic landscape,” he mentioned.

Goyal also interacted with the India-Norway business community at the ‘Innovation Norway’ centre.

“Spoke on strengthening of Ease of Doing Business in India, the country's investment climate, global talent leadership, tech expansion, and TEPA-driven opportunities for Norwegian investors,” he said.

The Indian minister also co-chaired the Norway India Business Executive Roundtable, alongside Myrseth. "Discussions centred on expanding economic cooperation, fostering innovation-led growth, and exploring potential collaborations to further strengthen business ties between the two nations," Goyal said.

He also visited the Norwegian Parliament — Stortinget — and interacted with "some of the distinguished members".

Goyal was on a five-day visit to London, Oslo, and Brussels for strengthening India’s trade and investment relations with the UK, Norway and the European Union.

