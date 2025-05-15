India revokes security clearance of Turkey’s Celebi Airport Services

New Delhi, May 15 The government on Thursday revoked the security clearance for Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi Airport Services at the Indian airports, as calls grew to ban Turkish businesses in the wake of their country supporting Pakistan which harbours terrorism.

In a notification, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that “in the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security.”

The Turkish company handles around 70 per cent of the ground operations at Mumbai airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operations.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, said in a post on X that we have received requests from across India to ban Celebi NAS Airport Services India Ltd, a Turkish company operating ground handling services at Indian airports.

“Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests and Ministry of Civil Aviation has revoked security clearance of the said company. Ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority,” the minister posted.

Since its entry in 2008, Celebi has expanded its presence in India's aviation sector.

As per reports, the firm is partly owned by Sumeyye Erdogan, daughter of Tayyip Erdogan.

Sumeyye Erdogan is married to Selcuk Bayraktar, the man who produces Bayraktar military drones which Pakistan used against India.

This suggests that support to Pakistan is not just a matter of Turkish state policy, but one in which Erdogan’s own family is directly involved, according to reports.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said on Thursday that with growing clamour for ‘Turkey boycott’ in the country, the Middle-East nation will soon face the heat and lose a major share of tourism business from India.

Vallabh told IANS that tourism remains one of the mainstays of Turkish economy and it has already lost 10 per cent of tourists for betraying India and it will take a further hit, soon.

Notably, there has been a growing anger and outrage in the country over Turkey extending open support to Pakistan during the recent conflict, not just in the digital space but also militarily.

